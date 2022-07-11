ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

TUPATALK: Enduring lessons of mistakes

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago

(Note: This is the second of a two-part column. The first part appeared Thursday.)

The sting of some mistakes fade in the balm of passing time. Some don’t. One of the latter for me arose out of the last-ever road race I ever ran. The year was 1986.

The site was Ogden, Utah, and the course from the main east boulevard in town over to the city center. I don’t recall now if it was five-mile or eight-mile run.

I had been out of the Marine Corps then for about nine months; this was just my second participation in an organized run since a knee operation about 13 or 14 months earlier.

Proving something to myself, I had maintained my daily regimen — pretty regularly — since finishing up my military service.

I recall one afternoon while working for the college newspaper (Weber State), a member of the track team (not a distance runner) and I, and another guy, ran a challenge mile on the college track. Even though I had already ran about five miles earlier that day, I still turned in a sub-six-minute mile (I wasn’t a miler) and felt pretty good about it.

Anyway, at the late summer or early autumn road race, I of course nurtured hopes for a high finish. But, as mentioned, I hadn’t run distance competitively much in the previous two years. I stayed in the upper half of the field, nothing noteworthy.

As I went to the final stage of the run, I passed a few guys and felt good about that. One of them kind of sighed as I went by, kind of like an acknowledgement.

Then, I did something I had never done as a competitive — or even practice — runner. Instead of going into a full-out drive to the finish line, I upped my pace only a little. All of a sudden, about 50-or-less yards to the chalk, the guy I mentioned, and at least one other guy, barreled past me and beat me.

Perhaps only other runners can understand my unyielding and incurable pain since that day even to now. I had never been passed in a race that close to the end. But, that wasn’t the issue — the heartache stemmed from the realization I hadn’t pushed my hardest to the final step — a cardinal sin for a competitor.

I wasn’t going to finish high either way — but I wanted to finish like a winner. I didn’t.

There would not be another day for me to do better. That would be my last run. A few months later, I endured another knee operation (my fourth in 10 years) and the doctor gave me an ultimatum about giving up running or risk living in a wheelchair.

Of course, about a year or two later, I attempted again to run every day and slowly build up my miles. But, I could tell my knee wasn’t responding well and I stopped.

At various times during subsequent years I tried to get back into running, often after dark on a track, slowly increasing my distance. I even challenged a guy to quarter-mile race and I think I finished in 65-to-75 seconds, which, all things considered, I didn’t feel bad about.

I attempted again after my arrival in Bartlesville, I tried again to run. One night, after a game and with the parking lot emptied out across the street from Custer, I ran a circle — and nearly collapsed in knee agony. A few days later — and this was in 2006 — a doctor told me both knees were bone-on-bone.

I decided to shift to a walking regimen at two-to-five miles four or five days a week. That lasted for a good five or six years — until the grind took its toll.

Through it all, I’ve thought back to the last road race with even greater regret I didn’t sprint all-out to the finish. But, I can’t go back and rewrite those seconds.

My advice to everyone — including myself — is to keep pushing at full effort to the end. If so, you can accept victory or defeat with a serene heart.

