Bartlesville, OK

HAPPY JUNE TUNE: BHS boys hoops show promise in summer action

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 1 day ago

Even without it's leading scorer unavailable, the Bartlesville High School boys basketball program still enjoyed a jaunty June of team camp and summer league competition.

“We finished up the last week of June at Oral Roberts,” ninth-year Bruin head coach Clent Stewart noted. “We had a really good summer.”

In addition to playing against top-notch competition at the ORU team camp — with team camp being a euphemism for a whole of scrimmages — Bartlesville’s varsity also competed at the Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa team camps.

In addition, Stewart put together a second Bruin lineup, consisting of both junior varsity and varsity players — to play in the Nowata summer league and the Verdigris team camp.

“We got to see where we’re at this time of year,” said Stewart, who is coming off one of his best seasons (12-11) with the Bruins.

This year’s June activities proved especially needful — Stewart graduated two starters and some main rotation talent and also lost another potential future starter to transfer.

With team leader David Castillo out-of-pocket in June, mainly due to his participation in the USA Basketball U17 men’s team camp and tryouts. Castillo — who averaged 25 points a game his first two seasons (freshman and sophomore) with the Bruin varsity — also earned a spot on the 12-man national team.

Castillo currently is with the USA team competing in Spain in the FIBA World Cup basketball tournament.

Castillo’s absence from Bruin endeavors in June might have been a benefit in one aspect — it afforded Stewart a chance to focus more on the strengths and needs of his new varsity impact players.

Stewart came out of June impressed with the progress of Aadhi Ayyappan, on track to be a three-year varsity starter and a four-year varsity contributor.

Ayyappan — a small forward/big guard type of talent — was second in scoring, behind Castillo, on last year’s squad.

“I think it was a big summer for Aadhi in stepping up and being aggressive,” Stewart said. “He was leading us all summer and hopefully he’ll carry on that aggressiveness into next winter.”

Dayton McCall — a hybrid stater/sixth man dynamo last season also earned Stewart’s attention in June.

“He played very strong as far as filling gaps and making plays,” Stewart said. “When he was playing his best when he was aggressive.”

Jack Wahl — a BHS athletic celebrity after winning the track team’s only gold medal (high jump) at last spring’s state meet — has taken his basketball game to a higher height, Stewart noted.

The 6-foot-4 battler utilized his vertical game to make a strong impact in June.

“His ability to score around the rim, his rebounding will be a big help for us,” Stewart said.

Among the other varsity-tested assets is muscular forward Cooper Wood, who saw quite a bit of playing time as a freshman (2020-21), but saw fewer minutes last year due to an expanded forward rotation, made a strong bid in June to be a main contributor next winter.

“He took a step forward this summer,” Stewart said.

Riley Duong and Caleb Rogers, both of who played mainly junior varsity last year, both displayed compelling skills.

Duong shot the ball well from the outside and Rogers “is so athletic — he’s freakishly athletic,” Stewart said.

Rogers made a play at the Oklahoma State camp that amazed everyone in the gym, Stewart explained, adding: “People next winter will enjoy seeing his athletic ability.”

Stewart regretted he didn’t get to see more of Mike Smith, a new Bruin varsity player that is a transfer from Booker T. Washington.

Due to injury, the 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4 Smith played in only one June game.

“He could be a big piece for us,” Stewart said. “What’s most impressive is his ability to drive to the basketball and finish at the rim and he plays the right way. He’s a team guy. …. He’s more of a guard, but I think we can take advantage of him scoring inside.”

He should do some of the things that senior Kent Girard did last year for the Bruins, as well as fellow graduate starter Jordan Carter, Stewart said.

Next up, the Bruins are set to put on two summer camps, set for Monday through Wednesday. The third-through-sixth graders eye instruction and competition from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each of those days. The seventh-through-ninth grade session will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 for the younger grades and $60 for the older kids. The camps will be held at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

