Dewey, OK

FIERY RUN: Dozens of pacers stride out in Dewey 5K

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
Garrison Zerger found the Dewey air to his liking during last weekend’s Big Bang 5K run in Dewey.

The teenage Zerger, with his hometown listed as Salina, Kan., tore through the course with a winning time of :18.51, an average pace of 6.05 minutes per mile.

He created 90-second cushion between him and runner up Samuel Stose (Bartlesville). Stose, running in the men’s 40-44 age group, eclipsed the finish line in 20:24.

He and Zerger were the lone two runners to finish in less than 21 minutes.

Catoosa’s Nathan Thompson, 14, rounded out the top three (21:31), followed a few yards back by Broken Arrow’s Thomas Rahm, 57, at :21.38.

In the female division, Dewey’s Cherisa Sears (20-24) sizzled to first place (:22.15), which also was the fifth-fastest showing overall.

Tulsa’s Kim Myers (35-39) finished second (:23.36) for the women, and ninth overall.

The third-place female was Reagan Lynch (Prosper, Texas) (35-39) in :23.39.

Bartlesville’s fastest female was Cassie Snead (13-15), at :23:52.

Following are the leaderboards.

The results for most, if not all participants, by age groups, is planned for next week.

Top 10 Overall

1-Garrison Zerger, M13-15 (:18.51)2-Samuel Stose, M40-44 (:20.24)3-Nathan Thompson, M13-15 (:21.31)4-Thomas Rahm, M55-59 (:21.38)5-Cherisa Sears, F20-24 (:22.15)6-Daniel Goforth, M30-34 (:22.39)7-Gabriel Ontiveros, M20-24 (:22.56)8-Kelly Young, M40-44 (M40-44 (:23.01)9-Kim Myers, F35-39 (:23.36)10-Reagan Lynch, F35-39 (:23.39)

Top 10 Males

1-Garrison Zerger, 13-15 (:18.51)2-Samuel Stose, 40-44 (:20.24)3-Nathan Thompson, 13-15 (:21.31)4-Thomas Rahm, 55-59 (:21.38)5-Daniel Goforth, 30-34 (:22.39)6-Gabriel Ontiveros, 20-24 (:22.56)7-Kelly Young, 40-44 (M40-44 (:23.01)8-Bobby Wade, 30-34 (:24.03)9-Tim Dyer, 55-59 (:24.03)10-Jeffrey Ahlert, 55-59 (:24.25)

Top 10 Females

1-Cherisa Sears, 20-24 (:22.15)2-Kim Myers, 35-39 (:23.36)3-Reagan Lynch, 35-39 (:23.39)4-Beth Ferris, 40-44 (:23.46)5-Cassie Snead, 13-15 (:23.52)6-Jill Epperson, 50-54 (:25.11)7-Aviela Manning, 9-12 (:25.19)8-Billie Johnson, 35-39 (:25.25)9-Lauren Spratt, 25-29 (:25.38)10-Moriah Parker, 20-24 (:26.03)

