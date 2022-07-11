ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONOR DESERVED: Former BHS spiker tabbed as All-State alternate

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
When they talk about elite Bartlesville High volleyball players during the first three-plus decades, Sydney Collins will be part of the list.

The former Lady Bruin spiker helped elevate a program that won only six matches her freshman season (2018) to more than 20 triumphs her senior campaign (2021).

Collins forged her accomplishments while traveling a challenging trail.

Her first few seasons, she settled into the libero role for the Lady Bruins, anchoring the defense and passing game like the grapnel of an aircraft carrier.

But, when Lady Bruin head volleyball coach Jen Ward faced a dire need for a setter, she asked Collins to switch positions.

The dynamo with gritty toughness and a brilliant volleyball I.Q. answered her coach’s call.

Collins honed herself into a top-grade setter, running the offense with prodigious proficiency while covering the court like a thunderstorm.

Only one postseason honor seemed to elude Collins — a spot on the All-State team. True, her Lady Bruin teammate Mia Otten — a 6-foot-3 record-setting tower of power as a hitter — did get an All-State nod. But, Collins’ absence from the list seemed puzzling at the very least.

But, that head-scratching exclusion has been at least partially mitigated as Collins recently was named as an All-State match alternate, Ward said.

Ward’s more important future awaits at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she is preparing to play for her mom Tracie Gillette, the OKWU volleyball coach for more than 10 years.

Regardless of what position(s) she fills for OKWU, Collins no doubt will help boost the team’s elevation to greater competitiveness.

