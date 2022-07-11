Bobby Witt Jr. was about to complete his strongest offensive outing in a few games when a hand injury Tuesday took him out of action.

The best news is Witt — who has strong Bartlesville connections — has been given medical clearance to return to action for the Kansas City Royals.

The team has kept him out for a couple of games in the latter part of the week.

Witt smashed his team-leading 12th homer, poked a single and drove in three runs — as well as sparkle defensively — prior to coming out late in Tuesday’s 9-7 loss to the Houston Astros.

Witt has played in 77 games this season.

His defensive mark are superb and he’s shown flashes of offensive brilliance intermingled with some growing pains at the plate.

Witt is batting .236 for the season, but much of that is due to a .172 batting average in his last seven games.

He had been struggling in July — 0-for-18 prior to Tuesday’s break-out showing.

In his last 30 games, Witt has batting .250, with six homers, 20 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 11 walks.

Some of his season stats included 12 homers, 19 walks and 42 RBIs.

The 22-year-old shortstop was the No. 2 pick overall in 2019 draft.

The Royals seasoned him in the minors prior to naming him an opening-day starter this year.

His grandfather Ron Capps is a longtime Bartlesville resident, and is mom Laurie is a former local prep cheerleader.

She married Bobby Witt, a former outstanding MLB pitcher, after they met at the University of Oklahoma.Bobby Witt Jr. grew up in Colleyville, Texas.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: MLB REPORT: Bobby Witt Jr. leads KC in homers