ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB REPORT: Bobby Witt Jr. leads KC in homers

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago

Bobby Witt Jr. was about to complete his strongest offensive outing in a few games when a hand injury Tuesday took him out of action.

The best news is Witt — who has strong Bartlesville connections — has been given medical clearance to return to action for the Kansas City Royals.

The team has kept him out for a couple of games in the latter part of the week.

Witt smashed his team-leading 12th homer, poked a single and drove in three runs — as well as sparkle defensively — prior to coming out late in Tuesday’s 9-7 loss to the Houston Astros.

Witt has played in 77 games this season.

His defensive mark are superb and he’s shown flashes of offensive brilliance intermingled with some growing pains at the plate.

Witt is batting .236 for the season, but much of that is due to a .172 batting average in his last seven games.

He had been struggling in July — 0-for-18 prior to Tuesday’s break-out showing.

In his last 30 games, Witt has batting .250, with six homers, 20 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 11 walks.

Some of his season stats included 12 homers, 19 walks and 42 RBIs.

The 22-year-old shortstop was the No. 2 pick overall in 2019 draft.

The Royals seasoned him in the minors prior to naming him an opening-day starter this year.

His grandfather Ron Capps is a longtime Bartlesville resident, and is mom Laurie is a former local prep cheerleader.

She married Bobby Witt, a former outstanding MLB pitcher, after they met at the University of Oklahoma.Bobby Witt Jr. grew up in Colleyville, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZKdu_0gbfFGDM00

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: MLB REPORT: Bobby Witt Jr. leads KC in homers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tigers vs. Royals Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Monday, July 11 (Fade Detroit with Michael Pineda on the Mound)

Tigers: +1.5 (-175) Total 9 (Over -115/Under -105) There was a time, a time before a certain pine tar incident, where I would have bet the Tigers all day long if Michael Pineda was pitching. But, just like fresh snow, the careers of starting pitchers are fleeting. A guy can go from a breakout superstar to the third starter for the Detroit Tigers in short order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three in the series from the NL Central leaders. “We were able to get the ball up in the air on a day that was advantageous because it was warm,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers against his original team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers top Twins 6-3, as McCutchen, Adames hit 2-run homers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Sunday. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games. “We got some timely hitting from some guys who played pretty good fundamental ball. Got ’em over and got ’em in,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Korey Lee had a big day in front of all his folks. He put on a good display.” Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, grounded out in his first at-bat but then hit a soft RBI single to left field in the fifth past a drawn-in infield. That scored Jake Meyers, who doubled leading off the inning.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Manny Machado homers as Padres beat Rockies at Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and C.J. Abrams hit 400-foot homers, and the San Diego Padres stopped a 10-game losing streak at Coors Field with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Cronenworth had three hits, including a 410-foot solo homer in the third inning. Machado’s 446-foot solo homer made it 3-1 in the seventh, and Abrams’ three-run drive in the eighth traveled 427 feet for a 6-2 lead. It was Abrams’ second homer in his first big league season. “I was trying to go the other way with that sinker, and he threw me a curveball,” he said. “I reacted and got my hands to it. ‘Short to it, long through it’ is what my dad used to tell me. Stay quick to the ball and swing at my pitches.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Vogt sitting versus Rangers Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will head to Oakland's bench Monday with Sean Murphy moving back to catcher. Chad Pinder will fill the void at designated hitter and bat sixth against the Rangers. numberFire's models project...
OAKLAND, CA
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

716
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy