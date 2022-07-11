27 "Stranger Things" Tweets That You Can Relate To If You're Still Not Over What Happened To Max And Lucas
By Juliette Perks
BuzzFeed
2 days ago
🚨 WARNING: This article contains a lot of Stranger Things spoilers! Proceed with caution. 🚨
After Stranger Things dropped Part 2 of Season 4 last Friday, the world is reeling over some pretty devastating character losses.
There's one much-loved couple in particular whose story has sent fans into a frenzy, and that's Max Mayfield ( Sadie Sink ) and Lucas Sinclair ( Caleb McLaughlin ).
Now, fans everywhere are uniting to share their despair over the couple's seemingly doomed fate, so I thought I'd round up a few of my favorite tweets for you in hopes that we can manifest a happy ending for our favorite duo...
1. This is why everyone loves Max and Lucas, and why we are all so hurt over what Part 2 did to them.
2. SUFFER. We are suffering.
3. Genuinely scared for how Lucas is going to deal with this in Season 5.
4. Lucas didn't even need to ask. The love is real.
5. Actual scenes from my living room.
6. This is just one of the many reasons why the Duffer brothers need to write in a happy ending for Max and Lucas. Manifest it, people, manifest it!
7. The fan theories are like rubbing salt into a wound.
8. What the TV saw when I was watching THAT moment.
9. Jason is worse than Vecna. I said it.
10. Sadie spilling the deeper insight only makes the finale all the more painful.
11. Seriously, how can the Duffer brothers leave us with this knowledge?!
12. I'm still stressing.
13. Another reason why we all ship Max and Lucas.
14. The audacity of the Duffer brothers, the audacity.
15. "No, really, I'm fine..."
16. We are all going insane. Max, just know that Lucas was trying to get to you. :(
17. Me on my third emotional breakdown of the episode.
18. Can you see this, Duffer brothers? We are here telling you how much we love this couple. Please do something about it for Season 5!
19. Manifest it. Manifest it. Manifest it.
20. Pain.
21. Yes! This is the result we all want to see for the next season. Bring her back, Lucas!
22. The entire world trying to drive to work the next day like...
23. No, this one actually hurts my heart. Also, the artwork is just beaut.
24. Fans consoling each other after that Max and Lucas ending.
25. UGH. This is not what we wanted!
26. Why would the Duffer brothers do Max and Lucas like this? Why?
27. Worth all of the expletives. Jason out here ruining our Max and Lucas love story.
Let's hope Season 5 will bring better things for our favorite couple! What do you think could happen?
