27 "Stranger Things" Tweets That You Can Relate To If You're Still Not Over What Happened To Max And Lucas

By Juliette Perks
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqzc1_0gbfFBnj00

🚨 WARNING: This article contains a lot of Stranger Things spoilers! Proceed with caution. 🚨

After Stranger Things dropped Part 2 of Season 4 last Friday, the world is reeling over some pretty devastating character losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NrA2_0gbfFBnj00
©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

There's one much-loved couple in particular whose story has sent fans into a frenzy, and that's Max Mayfield ( Sadie Sink ) and Lucas Sinclair ( Caleb McLaughlin ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JXPt_0gbfFBnj00

Let's have a recap of the two's relationship then, shall we?

If we rewind back through the seasons, you may remember that when Max first moved to Hawkins, she was crushed on by both Lucas and Dustin. Over time, Max and Lucas form a romance, and have a pretty cute dance and first kiss at the Snowball dance.

Fast forward to the beginning of Season 4, and after a few ups and downs, it's revealed that Max broke up with Lucas after dealing with the loss of Billy, her step-brother, and isolating herself from her friends. Then, after Max survives Vecna's curse, all the while remembering the happiest moments of her life (many of which include Lucas), Lucas holds onto her, and the love the two have for each other is still very apparent. Yay!

So, when Part 2 of Season 4 put Max back at risk against Vecna, it could only end badly. The season finale gave us hope that Max and Lucas would come out stronger than ever after all they have been through, and then this hope was savagely ripped away from us. The last thing we see is Max basically dying in Lucas's arms in a heart-wrenching scene, only to kind of survive (thanks to Eleven), and then end up in a coma. Heartbroken is not the word!

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Now, fans everywhere are uniting to share their despair over the couple's seemingly doomed fate, so I thought I'd round up a few of my favorite tweets for you in hopes that we can manifest a happy ending for our favorite duo...

1. This is why everyone loves Max and Lucas, and why we are all so hurt over what Part 2 did to them.

their best stranger things ship crown is never tilting

@korysverse 10:26 PM - 03 Jul 2022

2. SUFFER. We are suffering.

they made us watch vecna kill max only for her to survive then watch lucas scream and plead over max’s body and then leave her fate unknown.. they like to see us SUFFER #StrangerThings

@harrinqtcns 12:02 PM - 01 Jul 2022

3. Genuinely scared for how Lucas is going to deal with this in Season 5.

lucas listening to running up that hill everytime he misses max :(

@digitaIdoll 08:29 AM - 04 Jul 2022

4. Lucas didn't even need to ask. The love is real.

Not Lucas asking if he was in Max's happiest memories 🥺 #StrangerThings4

@netflix 04:00 PM - 01 Jul 2022

5. Actual scenes from my living room.

Me saving Max and Lucas from dying

@venssharrington 05:38 AM - 01 Jul 2022

6. This is just one of the many reasons why the Duffer brothers need to write in a happy ending for Max and Lucas. Manifest it, people, manifest it!

LUCAS AND MAX CANT DIE THEY HAVE TO WATCH KARATE KID 2 &amp; 3

@sadienations 01:12 PM - 29 Jun 2022

7. The fan theories are like rubbing salt into a wound.

just gonna headcannon that lucas redrew it bc max’s version got destroyed from the earthquake https://t.co/dP2jby9StS

@softxlumax 04:38 PM - 02 Jul 2022

8. What the TV saw when I was watching THAT moment.

When you realize that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on friday #StrangerThings4

@lumaxstarz 06:09 PM - 01 Jul 2022

9. Jason is worse than Vecna. I said it.

no cause i blame jason for what happened to max. if it wasn’t for him trying to be hawkin’s savior lucas would’ve been able to wake her up in time

@SADlESTREET 07:50 PM - 02 Jul 2022

10. Sadie spilling the deeper insight only makes the finale all the more painful.

“i think lucas just really cares for max in a way that kind of scares her, in a way that i don’t think anyone else has in her life. so that’s a little terrifying for her.” — sadie sink

@mcyfield 06:07 PM - 21 Jun 2022

11. Seriously, how can the Duffer brothers leave us with this knowledge?!

Lucas reading to Max thinking she might still be there but ...

@adoreingsink 03:28 PM - 02 Jul 2022

12. I'm still stressing.

When max said she wasn’t ready to die in Lucas’s ARMS #strangerthings

@alywowza 11:02 AM - 01 Jul 2022

13. Another reason why we all ship Max and Lucas.

nothing just thinking about how Lucas was always being there to catch Max#StrangerThings

@lumaxstarz 04:46 PM - 03 Jul 2022

14. The audacity of the Duffer brothers, the audacity.

just saw a tweet on the tl saying max’s last memory of lucas was when vecna was speaking through him and i just

@shelbyslychee 05:49 AM - 04 Jul 2022

15. "No, really, I'm fine..."

Me pretending to be okay when my mom walked into my room after I watched the the Max, Lucas and Eleven scene #StrangerThings4

@WonderfulSone 02:12 PM - 01 Jul 2022

16. We are all going insane. Max, just know that Lucas was trying to get to you. :(

VOL 2 SPOILERS....i just realized max was probably waiting for lucas to play her music and save her from vecna as he promised but she will never know that he couldnt help her because he was fighting jason im going insane 😭

@kostohanyu 01:48 PM - 05 Jul 2022

17. Me on my third emotional breakdown of the episode.

The scene between Max and Lucas 🥲#strangerthingsseason4

@DhivvFJ 11:03 AM - 01 Jul 2022

18. Can you see this, Duffer brothers? We are here telling you how much we love this couple. Please do something about it for Season 5!

the thing i loved the most about vol 2 was the max and lucas scenes 10000% they were AMAZING. sadie and caleb are such amazing actors i was crying like a BABY

@willmylove 09:06 PM - 01 Jul 2022

19. Manifest it. Manifest it. Manifest it.

nah they’re lying because why would they bring her back to life for her to be gone in the brain &amp; there’s no way the duffers are going to reveal the plot for the next season which they have yet to write anyways so max it going to be alive and blind and her and lucas will be toge- https://t.co/i6pHKn4FQq

@strangerdeans 01:08 AM - 05 Jul 2022

20. Pain.

Me realizing max and Lucas will never go on their movie date #strangerthings4

@alyblurryface 12:43 PM - 01 Jul 2022

21. Yes! This is the result we all want to see for the next season. Bring her back, Lucas!

when lucas kills vecna with his new strange weapon of choice and then max wakes up then you will all see

@brianaseIwyn 11:52 PM - 04 Jul 2022

22. The entire world trying to drive to work the next day like...

me trying to function after that max and lucas scene #lumax #StrangerThings4

@cherrychromegrl 11:33 AM - 01 Jul 2022

23. No, this one actually hurts my heart. Also, the artwork is just beaut.

giving max and lucas their movie date because the duffer brothers won't 😭#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4

@martisun_ 10:22 PM - 04 Jul 2022

24. Fans consoling each other after that Max and Lucas ending.

max is going to wake up they’re all going to be okay and then lucas and max will go watch their silly movie together and hold hands and be happy together 😭😭 #StrangerThings

@longsIvs 10:51 AM - 01 Jul 2022

25. UGH. This is not what we wanted!

THIS SCENE...🙂❤️✨ #StrangerThings4

@StrangerNews11 11:00 PM - 04 Jul 2022

26. Why would the Duffer brothers do Max and Lucas like this? Why?

STRANGER THINGS SPOILER ‼️---lucas &amp; el being in max’s happiest moments that saved her from vecna and now being the two ppl by her side in her worst moment as she dies…yeah i’m never recovering #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4

@alwaysdislove 04:42 PM - 03 Jul 2022

27. Worth all of the expletives. Jason out here ruining our Max and Lucas love story.

#StrangerThings SPOILERS----if this motherfucker didn’t break the tape or start a fight with lucas and wasn’t a fucking cock, max would be fine. she wouldn’t be in the hospital. fuck you jason.

@sootburrrr 12:09 PM - 01 Jul 2022

Let's hope Season 5 will bring better things for our favorite couple! What do you think could happen?

Comments / 0

