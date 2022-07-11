Taika Waititi Is "Really Annoyed" About How "Stranger Things" "Ruined" Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill"

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO