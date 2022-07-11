ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taika Waititi Is "Really Annoyed" About How "Stranger Things" "Ruined" Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill"

By larryfitzmaurice
 2 days ago

It's more than likely that you saw Thor: Love and Thunder at the movies this weekend.

And you've probably been obsessed with Season 4 of Stranger Things all summer.

You've probably also been listening to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" a lot after Stranger Things made liberal use of the classic song throughout its latest season.

Well, Taika Waititi — who directed Thor: Love and Thunder , as well as its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok — has some opinions about how Stranger Things used "Running Up That Hill."

OK so, if you've seen Thor: Love and Thunder , you're probably aware of how the movie features scenes set to Guns N' Roses songs like "November Rain."

In an interview with NME , Taika was asked if he thought those scenes could inspire a similar cultural moment for Guns N' Roses the way Stranger Things did for Kate Bush.

“You mean how they ruined Kate Bush?" he replied.

Taika went on to say that, although he's a fan of Stranger Things , he's also "really annoyed" about how they used the song "as someone who feels a real ownership of [Kate Bush]'s music."

"I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush; they’ve heard one song on a TV show!'" he explained. "'They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!’”

Knowing Taika, he’s likely just kidding around. But hey, either way, keep running up that hill — or doing whatever else you want to do — while listening to "Keep Running Up That Hill." Whether you discovered it this summer or 20 years ago, it's still a great song.

#Stranger Things#Running Up That Hill#Film Star#Walt Disney Co#Guns N Roses#Nme#Afp
