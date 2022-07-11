Taika Waititi Is "Really Annoyed" About How "Stranger Things" "Ruined" Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill"

Related
thebrag.com
Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things
Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’
Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says Stranger Things 'Ruined Kate Bush'
There is little doubt that Kate Bush is one of the most influential musicians in history and people are finally learning more about her, thanks to Stranger Things Season 4. However, there are some people who are a bit salty about the resurgence of Bush's popularity. "Some people" is actually Taika Waititi who claims that the series "ruined Kate Bush" and forced him to cut some scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder!
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’
Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
NME
Stephen King names only film he’s ever walked out of
Stephen King has revealed the one film he has ever walked out of in a cinema. The author responded to a post on Twitter from novelist Linwood Barclay which explained that he walked out of Jurassic World Dominion. In response, King tweeted: “I have walked out of only one movie...
Jack Quaid Drops His Pants for Scream Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown's New Music Video
Jasmin Savoy Brown has some brief encounters with a few familiar faces in her latest music video. The actress/musician, 28, closed out Pride Month with a treat for her fans, dropping the star-studded video for her new single "Goddamnit" in which her Scream costar Jack Quaid drops his pants for a cameo.
Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18
Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Dave Bautista minces no words in loving tribute to his 'loud and proud' lesbian mom for Pride Month
Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."
I Was One Of The Most Famous Pop Stars In The World. No One Knew The Secret Pain I Hid.
The year is 1997, and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell is interviewing me about the smash hit “I Want You.” It’s a song Rosie helped make a Billboard Top 5 hit, having played what she affectionately nicknamed “The Chica Cherry Cola Song” incessantly during her show’s intro segment for months prior to us even landing a U.S. record deal.
Brad Pitt's New GQ Cover Is Freaking People Out & The Internet Has So Many Questions
Has age finally caught up with Brad Pitt, or did GQ Magazine photograph a wax figure instead of the real guy?. GQ released several photos of the 58-year-old actor for its upcoming summer issue on Wednesday, and the cover photo, in particular, is confusing people online. The colourful image shows...
Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman Ate Asparagus for ‘Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner’ on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Set
Marvel fans enjoyed plenty of on-set details from the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder leading up to the film’s big-screen debut on July 8, 2022. Tessa Thompson, who reprises her role as Valkyrie, recently shared how diets and fitness regimens helped her bond with co-star Natalie Portman. Tessa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christian Bale was apparently so scary on the set of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' that children 'would run screaming'
Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Natalie Portman told Total Film that Christian Bale's character scared kids on set. It took four hours to transform Bale into Gorr the God Butcher daily. Christian Bale's portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher is terrifyingly menacing in "Thor:...
Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles
Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney
Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?
Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie
Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’
Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
Chris Hemsworth says it was 'intimidating' seeing Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor for the first time
Ahead of the release of the Marvel movie on July 8, Hemsworth spoke to Variety at the LA premiere about his reaction to seeing Portman as Mighty Thor.
Winona Ryder in love! Stranger Things actress, 50, 'feels beau of 10 years Scott Mackinlay Hahn, 51, is a soulmate'... after dating Johnny Depp and Matt Damon
Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder has been dating her boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn for over 10 years. And the former 90s vet - who starred in massive films like Bram Stoker's Dracula and The Age Of Innocence - feels that he is her soulmate, according to UsWeekly. But though they...
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 5