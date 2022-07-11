⚽ 2022 Kansas Soccer Single-Game Tickets On Sale

Alabama softball gets another commitment for Team 27 as Michigan's LHP/UT Lauren Esman has decided to use her final two years of eligibility with the Crimson Tide. Esman started 80 games and played over 100 with Michigan, coming in as a .277 hitter with 34 total RBIs and five homeruns in her three year career so far. She also has a few accomplishments before and during her time with the Wolverines, including being named the Michigan Gatorade player of the year in 2019, Michigan Miss Softball in 2019 and two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2021 and 2022.

