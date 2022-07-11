ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Prince George asked about his first time at Wimbledon—Find out what he said!

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOwEL_0gbfEPws00

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut on Sunday. The eight-year-old royal joined his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , at the gentlemen’s singles finals between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios . The young Prince looked sharp in a suit and tie as he arrived with his mother. Kate coordinated with her firstborn wearing navy to the tennis tournament.

RELATED:

Prince George raised money for a cause close to his father’s heart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDzv2_0gbfEPws00 WireImage

Following the match, Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club , spoke with the winner, Novak, about her children. “George is playing. They’re all playing, even Louis,” Kate told the Novak. “They’re keen.” Asked how George liked the experience of Wimbledon, the royal mom of three said, “Absolutely loved it.”

George also had the chance to speak with the 2022 Wimbledon champion. “First Wimbledon, I heard. How’d you like it?” Novak asked the Queen’s great-grandson. “Great,” George responded with two thumbs up. Novak even let the young Prince hold the trophy. “Don’t drop it,” William quipped.

Kate has previously revealed that Roger Federer is Prince George’s favorite player and that her son has played the sport with the athlete. When asked in the past about playing tennis with George and the royal’s technique, Roger said ,﻿ “At that stage it’s all about just touch the ball, it’s already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.”

The Swiss tennis star added, “He’s a cute boy and I love to see that they’re into tennis, so into sports. Definitely, you know, his mom’s always enjoyed their tennis, you know, and that’s it. And I hope that he’ll still say the same in a few years’ time.”

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis Ball#Kensingtonroyal
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Cambridges Moving to "The Big House" in Windsor After Princess Eugenie Adelaide Cottage Drama

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Yet another update in the whole Kate Midleton and Prince William moving saga. The royal couple are reportedly looking to relocate closer to the Queen in Windsor, but their previous plans to move into recently refurbished Adelaide Cottage (just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty) have seemingly been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

The Princes in happier times: Charles shares a poignant photo of himself with William and Harry when they were young to mark Father's Day - alongside a touching tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Charles has shared poignant photos to mark Father's Day, including one of himself in happier times with sons William and Harry - after it was revealed this week that the brothers' relationship remains at 'rock bottom'. The future king, 73, shared three photos to the Clarence House Instagram page,...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Presents Wimbledon Trophy in ’80s-Style Peplum Polka Dot Dress & Slingback Pumps With Prince William and Prince George

Click here to read the full article. If you needed anymore proof that polka dots are a summer wardrobe must-have, just look at Kate Middleton’s most recent fashion choices. The Duchess of Cambridge has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during Wimbledon 2022. She closed out the final day of the tennis tournament with her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George. Middleton looked stunning in a navy blue and white dress by Alessandra Rich. The 1980s-inspired style featured a V-neckline, pointy shoulder pads, short scrunched sleeves and a silk tie at the center. The breezy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy