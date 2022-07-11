Prince George asked about his first time at Wimbledon—Find out what he said!

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut on Sunday. The eight-year-old royal joined his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , at the gentlemen’s singles finals between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios . The young Prince looked sharp in a suit and tie as he arrived with his mother. Kate coordinated with her firstborn wearing navy to the tennis tournament.

Following the match, Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club , spoke with the winner, Novak, about her children. “George is playing. They’re all playing, even Louis,” Kate told the Novak. “They’re keen.” Asked how George liked the experience of Wimbledon, the royal mom of three said, “Absolutely loved it.”

George also had the chance to speak with the 2022 Wimbledon champion. “First Wimbledon, I heard. How’d you like it?” Novak asked the Queen’s great-grandson. “Great,” George responded with two thumbs up. Novak even let the young Prince hold the trophy. “Don’t drop it,” William quipped.

Kate has previously revealed that Roger Federer is Prince George’s favorite player and that her son has played the sport with the athlete. When asked in the past about playing tennis with George and the royal’s technique, Roger said ,﻿ “At that stage it’s all about just touch the ball, it’s already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.”

The Swiss tennis star added, “He’s a cute boy and I love to see that they’re into tennis, so into sports. Definitely, you know, his mom’s always enjoyed their tennis, you know, and that’s it. And I hope that he’ll still say the same in a few years’ time.”