FARGO (KFGO) – Gas prices are falling with prices for regular unleaded at $4.46 a gallon at many locations in Fargo. Gene Laducer with AAA North Dakota says he expects a drop of another 30-cents a gallon in the next couple of weeks. Laducer says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a definite factor in the rapid rise in prices. He says with the exception of the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays, demand is beginning to drop off.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO