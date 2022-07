A Georgia mother lashed out at American Airlines after she learned that the airline had lost her 12-year-old daughter when she landed from her flight from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Miami.Monica Gilliam, 39, received a distressing call last Saturday when she thought her daughter, Kimber, was safely being escorted on her flight to visit her father in Miami using the chaperone service required by American Airlines for passengers under the age of 15.“’It was the American Airlines manager at Miami and he says, ‘your child is missing, we’ve shut down the terminal, we don’t know where she is,’ she said...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO