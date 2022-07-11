Mariners Defeat Fox River Raiders, Improve to 6-2

Frank A. Hassemer, age 63 of Mishicot, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Frank was born in Manitowoc on February 14, 1959 to Harold and LaVerne (Peroutka) Hassemer and has been a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1978, then furthered his education at LTC (Small Engine Program) and later attended the Operators Engineering School in Coloma, Wis. Over the years, Frank held various heavy equipment operator jobs with Sampe Utility Contractors, Arby Construction, and with the City of Manitowoc-Department of Public Works. He later worked for Red Arrow Products of Manitowoc and retired from CP Feeds, as a professional truck driver. On May 20, 2011, he married Rhonda A. Jeanquart in Manitowoc. Together, the couple enjoyed vacationing; grilling out, and spending time with family. Frank was also a motorcycle enthusiast and avid rider. He enjoyed carpentry work as a hobby, and enjoyed many years of hunting.
Comments / 0