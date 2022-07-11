ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Mariners Defeat Fox River Raiders, Improve to 6-2

By Local Sports
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manitowoc County Mariners football team has improved to 6-2 on the season with their win over the weekend in Winneconne. The Mariners bested the Fox River Raiders 36-12 on what Coach Marcos Alfaro...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s all the flavors of the Windy City without the drive. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Lona Young and her business, Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha. She visited the studio with a look at just some of the delicious menu items available locally plus catering options.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Frank A. Hassemer

Frank A. Hassemer, age 63 of Mishicot, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Frank was born in Manitowoc on February 14, 1959 to Harold and LaVerne (Peroutka) Hassemer and has been a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1978, then furthered his education at LTC (Small Engine Program) and later attended the Operators Engineering School in Coloma, Wis. Over the years, Frank held various heavy equipment operator jobs with Sampe Utility Contractors, Arby Construction, and with the City of Manitowoc-Department of Public Works. He later worked for Red Arrow Products of Manitowoc and retired from CP Feeds, as a professional truck driver. On May 20, 2011, he married Rhonda A. Jeanquart in Manitowoc. Together, the couple enjoyed vacationing; grilling out, and spending time with family. Frank was also a motorcycle enthusiast and avid rider. He enjoyed carpentry work as a hobby, and enjoyed many years of hunting.
MISHICOT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to WI after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
County
Manitowoc County, WI
City
Winneconne, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Incident in downtown GB cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday. Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident. Shortly...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Don Zimmermann

Don Zimmermann, 85, of Manitowoc, WI and Mesa, AZ, passed away June 15th 2022. He was born on May 16th 1937 in the town of Centerville, WI, son of Walter and Lydia (Schuette) Zimmerman. He married Janelle Grotegut on August 15, 1959 and they had two children. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1963 and a Master of Educational Administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1967. Don’s career in education ranged from one-room schoolhouses in rural Wisconsin, to Director of Elementary Schools for Manitowoc Public Schools until retirement.
MANITOWOC, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox River#American Football
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some storms moved through Northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, tearing down trees in Oshkosh. Action 2 News hears several trees and branches are down near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The Oshkosh Police Department said the city’s forestry crew is taking care of downed...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Donald G. Drumm

Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On June 17, 1983, Butch married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn M. Braun at Bethany Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Butch and Lynn built a beautiful family together, as they were blessed with three boys Joshua, Ryan, and Kyle. Their sons exhibit the best traits of Butch in all they do. The boys were given the best example of what a strong marriage looks like after watching the love between their parents. 39 years of marriage wasn’t always easy, but always worth it.
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat operator arrested in Fox River boat crash, faces several charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Titletown welcomes new tenant to U.S. Venture Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Development welcomed a new tenant to the U.S. Venture Center on Tuesday afternoon. Aon, a leading global professional services firm will be the company moving into the U.S. Venture Center, located within walking distance of Lambeau Field. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy was there...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-41 South in Winnebago County, crash cleared

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash on I-41 South in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the crash in the Town of Menasha is already cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists traveling. The crash was supposed to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy