Mariners Defeat Fox River Raiders, Improve to 6-2

Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On June 17, 1983, Butch married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn M. Braun at Bethany Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Butch and Lynn built a beautiful family together, as they were blessed with three boys Joshua, Ryan, and Kyle. Their sons exhibit the best traits of Butch in all they do. The boys were given the best example of what a strong marriage looks like after watching the love between their parents. 39 years of marriage wasn’t always easy, but always worth it.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO