Wilkinson, IN

Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spacious, 11,000-square-foot single-family residence, nestled among farm fields in Wilkinson, Indiana, went on the market last week. From the outside,it doesn’t look much like a house at all. But what’sinside the homehas the real estate and sports world swooning. Half basketball court. Half house. “This is...

The Spun

Look: Basketball Court-Turned House Going Viral, For Sale

If you've ever wanted to know what happens to a basketball court that no longer gets used or even properly maintained, this story will give you an idea of one creative example. A recent post on the home-buying website Zillow consists of a 5,300-square foot basketball court that has been...
WILKINSON, IN
point2homes.com

2139 West 600 S, Anderson, Madison County, IN, 46013

COME SEE this 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch nestled back on a mature lot in South Madison Community School District. Home boasts a large kitchen, large family/dining room, a screened in back porch, and a two car garage. Don't Miss the GORGEOUS lot outside, ft mature trees and a storage shed out back! Come and envision your perfect touches to this great home!
MADISON COUNTY, IN
City
Knightstown, IN
City
Wilkinson, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
FOX59

This time, Speedway customers can enjoy Slurpee Day, too

Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
SPEEDWAY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
1017thepoint.com

WATER MAIN BREAK CREATES SINKHOLE, CLOSES U.S. 40 IN CAMBRIDGE CITY

(Cambridge City, IN)--Water main breaks were causing headaches in Cambridge City Monday morning. There are two breaks. One is on Main Street, which is also U.S. 40. Main Street is completely shut down Monday between Dale and Mulberry Streets because the break has created a sink hole. Traffic is being redirected at State Road 1. Main Street is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of days. There is a second water main break on Parkway Drive. As of Monday morning, there was no boil advisory in place. (Photo: Town of Cambridge City Facebook)
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

3 hospitalized after Alexandria Care Center evacuated due to chemicals

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after improperly-mixed chemicals led to an evacuation at the Alexandria Care Center in Madison County, officials announced. Those hospitalized were taken either as a precaution or for other medical conditions that prevented them from being outside, according to Madison...
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
wfyi.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana opens inpatient brain injury unit

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana has opened its new $12 million inpatient unit, designed to better serve patients with traumatic brain injury. RHI, which is based in Indianapolis, says the unit includes 16 private rooms with in-room family space, a family retreat space, and private therapy rooms. “We designed this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Two area road projects start Monday

— We have reminders about a couple of road projects that are scheduled to start today (Monday). State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets in downtown Batesville will be closed through Friday for pipe replacement. The official detour will follow West Pearl Street, Mulberry Street, and Mitchell Avenue to...
BATESVILLE, IN
FOX59

North Split construction update: new closures coming this week

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – This week will bring more closures in the downtown Indianapolis area as construction of the North Split ramps up. Starting Monday, July 11, Central Avenue will be closed. INDOT says that closure will last until mid-August. Another big change for drivers is ahead. Traffic will be shifted on the southbound lanes of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

