BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say three suspects are facing charges after crashing a stolen car in Brookings. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash northwest of Brookings around 9 a.m. on Monday. Due to the severity of the crash, officers predicted the occupants were injured but had fled the scene prior to the police arriving, according to a press release.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO