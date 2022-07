GREENVILLE, S.C. — Right now, Upstate restaurants are invited to register to participate in Dine Out For Mom. The 16th annual event is Thursday, Oct. 27. Restaurants are asked to donate 20% of proceeds from that day to Let There Be Mom. The goal of Let There Be Mom is to help moms and dads who are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses set up a legacy for their children. That includes leaving children gifts for milestones like high school graduation or their wedding, so the parent can still be there even if they are no longer physically there.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO