Detroit, MI

Detroit police searching for missing 67-year-old woman who wandered from home care facility

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen on July...

www.clickondetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police, family plead for help finding retired Detroit officer

DETROIT – Stephon Hodo hasn’t been seen in weeks. The retired Detroit police officer has been missing ever since his car, and his assault rifle was used by somebody else in multiple crimes. “For the last two weeks, the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Missing Person’s has been looking...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots man with shotgun at Flat Rock mobile home park before fleeing police

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man shot another man before leading police on a chase Tuesday night in Flat Rock. Police were called to the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive in the Deerfield Estates mobile home park on a report that a man was running and shooting a shotgun just before 8 p.m. A second caller said a 55-year-old man at their home had been shot and needed an ambulance.
FLAT ROCK, MI
#Police Precinct#Home Care
fox2detroit.com

Stolen car driver tries to run down Detroit police officer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was almost run down by a stolen car suspect at a gas station Tuesday afternoon. Undercover officers were in the area of Plymouth and Wyoming and noticed two stolen car outside a Sunoco gas station. A marked DPD cruiser showed up, the officer confronted one of the drivers when the attack occurred.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight. The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren. 🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢Where: 19300 block of W. WarrenWhen: 7/11 around 2:40PMWe're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022 Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side. The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m. According to officials, the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen boyfriend charged in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Detroit apartment

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy was charged on June 11 in connection to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend,14, in a Detroit apartment. At around 4:11 a.m. on July 10, Detroit police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Dr for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 14-year-old Keniyah Bryant inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Man trying to steal car outside Detroit gas station shot several times; police seek info

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are trying to gain more information from the public after a man was shot several times while he tried to steal a car outside a Detroit gas station. According to the Detroit Police Department. the incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 4:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Rd.
DETROIT, MI

