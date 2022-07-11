Lakers Fall to Kings to Close Cali Classic

Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile big men in the league, contributing well on both sides of the floor. One of the things that stands out about Anthony Davis offensively is his ability to score from the perimeter and stretch the floor. During the Lakers' 2020 playoff run,...
The general rule of thumb in the NBA is to not overreact to Summer League player performance. For the most part, roughly 75% of players participating in Summer League are never going to log a single minute in the NBA. However, keeping a cool head about Lakers undrafted rookie Cole Swider is getting more difficult with each passing game.
On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
A majority of the NBA has descended upon Las Vegas for Summer League. All 30 teams are partaking again this year in what has turned into a huge event for the league. Not only is this the first time for fans to see young players on their favorite team, but franchises are also sending large contingencies.
Not only does Malik Monk have LeBron James to thank for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's also grateful for the time they spent on the court together as Monk closes out his one-year contract. He reflected on his past five years in the league (quote via...
The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a a player with high energy and hustle with the signing of former Golden State Warriors veteran forward Juan Toscano-Anderson. The 29-year-old wing averaged 4.1 points on 49 percent shooting from the field last season in 73 regular season games with the Warriors. Known for his likability in the locker room, Toscano-Anderson adds a friendly face to the new look Lakers that will need a culture established.
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets late Wednesday night in Las Vegas! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick. Both squads are (1-1) after two games in Las Vegas. Denver is coming off of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 where Peyton Watson led the team in scoring with 19. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening game. Now, they will look to get above .500 in hopes of a better seed. The Clippers took down the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers last night 83-72.
LeBron James has played for three NBA franchises — Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers — and success has followed him to each stop along the way. On Monday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless took to the desk to figure out which version of King James was the most kingly, and Bayless landed on the LeBron who went back to Cleveland from 2015-18.
