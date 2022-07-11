ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Fall to Kings to Close Cali Classic

NBA
 2 days ago

Tickets are on sale now for the Lakers 2022 Preseason games in Las...

www.nba.com

Lakers News: Undrafted Rookie Cole Swider Keeps Turning Heads

The general rule of thumb in the NBA is to not overreact to Summer League player performance. For the most part, roughly 75% of players participating in Summer League are never going to log a single minute in the NBA. However, keeping a cool head about Lakers undrafted rookie Cole Swider is getting more difficult with each passing game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Skillset Translates To Any Team

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a a player with high energy and hustle with the signing of former Golden State Warriors veteran forward Juan Toscano-Anderson. The 29-year-old wing averaged 4.1 points on 49 percent shooting from the field last season in 73 regular season games with the Warriors. Known for his likability in the locker room, Toscano-Anderson adds a friendly face to the new look Lakers that will need a culture established.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Summer League Odds: Nuggets vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 7/13/2022

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets late Wednesday night in Las Vegas! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick. Both squads are (1-1) after two games in Las Vegas. Denver is coming off of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 where Peyton Watson led the team in scoring with 19. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening game. Now, they will look to get above .500 in hopes of a better seed. The Clippers took down the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers last night 83-72.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cleveland, Miami or L.A. — which version of LeBron is best?

LeBron James has played for three NBA franchises — Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers — and success has followed him to each stop along the way. On Monday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless took to the desk to figure out which version of King James was the most kingly, and Bayless landed on the LeBron who went back to Cleveland from 2015-18.
CLEVELAND, OH

