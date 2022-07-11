Lakers Fall to Kings to Close Cali Classic

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets late Wednesday night in Las Vegas! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick. Both squads are (1-1) after two games in Las Vegas. Denver is coming off of a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 where Peyton Watson led the team in scoring with 19. The Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their opening game. Now, they will look to get above .500 in hopes of a better seed. The Clippers took down the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers last night 83-72.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO