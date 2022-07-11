ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour With Terri Clark

By Jessica Nicholson
 2 days ago
Reba McEntire will welcome special guest and “You’re Easy on the Eyes” hitmaker Terri Clark for a fall arena tour, when Reba: Live in Concert launches Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La.

The 17-city tour will visit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 21 and will also make stops in cities including Austin, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, and more, before wrapping Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kan.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said via a press release. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Citi will be the official card for the Reba: Live in Concert tour, with Citi cardmembers having access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

In addition to the upcoming tour, McEntire is set to helm The Hammer, a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by McEntire. The movie will also reunite McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, and will also feature McEntire’s beau, actor Rex Linn. McEntire is also set to be a regular on the ABC series Big Sky for its upcoming third season.

See tour dates for Reba: Live in Concert below:

Oct. 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Oct. 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Oct. 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Oct. 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct. 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

Nov. 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Nov. 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Nov. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Nov. 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

Nov. 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Nov. 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

