Man Utd fans are all saying the same thing after Rashford and Sancho link up to score with ease in training

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED fans are in ecstatic mood after a training clip of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho hit Twitter.

The Red Devils are ramping up their 2022-23 season preparations in Thailand ahead of Tuesday's friendly against arch-rivals Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKIWv_0gbfAzfk00
Man Utd fans are in optimistic mood after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho's impressive link up in training Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1xwP_0gbfAzfk00
Jadon Sancho endured a tough debut season at Old Trafford following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund a year ago Credit: Getty

And fans are excited at a beautifully simple tactical decision from new boss Erik ten Hag involving two of last term's flops.

Rashford and Sancho both struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick last season, losing their places in the England squad in the process.

Last summer's £73m signing Sancho played just eight of his 37 matches on the right wing, while Rashford made a mere 11 of his 31 appearances on the left flank.

But if Monday's training clip is anything to go by, Ten Hag plans to use both players in those positions - with fans in optimistic mood after an abysmal 2021-22 season saw them finish closer to the relegation zone than the champions on points.

In the short video, Sancho shows impressive vision to pick out Rashford from the right-flank, with the forward making a superb run to get on the end of it and nod home a smooth goal.

And the goal went a long way to easing United fans' frustration regarding the Cristiano Ronaldo drama.

One fan tweeted: "[Sancho on the right and Rashford on the left] should be standard.

"We wasted a whole season not doing the most obvious thing ever."

Another agreed, adding: "See where Rashford was making that run from the moment Sancho got the ball... nice from Sancho spotting the run immediately.

"Still a whole lot of work to do but a season to look forward to."

A third wrote: "Right-wing Sancho and Rashy making runs off the ball!"

One tweeted: "Sancho playing off the right in a better set up... I’m liking it. He just needs to be given that freedom to create.

"Leads me to think Martial will defo playing up top next season with Rashy off the left."

Dozens of other fans were thrilled by the link up, using fire emojis and predicting the ex-Three Lions pair to thrive under Ten Hag.

But others went a step further, utterly convinced United would bounce back and even win the league.

One fan tweeted: "Sancho assist, Rashford goal, we are winning the league..."

Another simply wrote: "We’re back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDNad_0gbfAzfk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgUJu_0gbfAzfk00

A third joked: "I’m ready to get hurt again."

One added: "We're winning the lot!"

