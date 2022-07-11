ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crepe Erase Taps Kate Walsh, Launches Neck Cream

By Noor Lobad
 2 days ago
Kate Walsh and Jane Seymour courtesy of crepe erase

Crepe Erase has joined forces with actress Kate Walsh to ring in its newest chapter.

The brand, which targets wrinkly and crepey-looking skin and is best known for its TV commercials hosted by Jane Seymour, has tapped Walsh as an ambassador in an effort to further its omnichannel approach.

“Kate is someone we’ve been very interested in as we’ve looked to expand our reach,” said Karen Barner, executive vice president of marketing at Crepe Erase. “She’s very savvy from a social media perspective, and there’s a great connection between her and Jane Seymour. With her presence, she will be able to help expand our overall depth and reach to the consumer.”

The partnership arrives in conjunction with the launch of the brand’s Ultra 3-Step Essentials System, which retails for $79.95 and consists of the brand’s Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment, Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra and a new Ultra-Smoothing Neck Repair.

“I’ve always been into skin care and making sure I’m doing everything to hydrate inside and out — but crepey skin is a different thing altogether, and I think the body often just kind of gets ignored,” Walsh said. “This partnership was a no-brainer to me; I use and love [the product], and especially the fact that it doesn’t take a lot to work.”

Launched in 2015 by direct marketing company Guthy-Renker, Crepe Erase formulates products with a plant-derived extract blend it calls TruFirm+, encapsulated retinol and patented dual peptides to support skin elasticity and collagen production.

Among the brand’s products are body brightening pads, a facial scrub, dark spot corrector and antiaging hand cream. While two of the three products in the newly released Ultra 3-Step Essentials System are among the brand’s hero products, the Ultra-Smoothing Neck Repair marks the brand’s first foray into neck creams. Consumers can purchase a 1.7-oz jar of the cream on its own for $79.

“Antiaging starts earlier for some of us than for others,” Barner said. “It’s really important to think about prevention, but one of the things we hadn’t really focused on and heard a lot of inquiries about from our customers was the neck.”

With this launch and ambassadorship, Crepe Erase seeks to further engage consumers as it expands its product portfolio and digital and social presence beyond TV.

