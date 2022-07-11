Missing autistic child found safe

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
A former Butler Community College police officer has been stripped of his law enforcement certification after being accused of lying about poking a female convenience store employee and about crashing a police vehicle, records show. Alexander Thorpe, 45, of Derby, was fired in January from the college’s Department of Public...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate an early-morning incident in North Topeka that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of NE Gordon Ave. after the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received reports of an injured person on the ground.
Greenwood County deputies are looking for a man who they say fled from authorities, both by vehicle and by foot, early Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says Richard Edward Allen, age 43, was last seen in the Neal area after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop before wrecking his car and then leaving the scene on foot shortly after midnight. Further details about the incident have not been released.
On Friday, June 17th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office filed a burglary report in the 6100 block of K-99 Hwy., rural Wamego, Kansas. A Taurus 9mm pistol valued at over $300.00 was removed from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nalani Clark at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man killed in a fiery crash on I-435 last week files a wrongful death lawsuit. Joey Schweinfurt, 51 of Garnett, died in the crash on July 5. According to the lawsuit, Jeffrey L. Ory was driving a dump truck for his...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting on Saturday night left one person with injuries in Topeka. In the late hours of June 9, a shooting occurred on 13th and Mulvane Street. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, a bullet grazed the subject and was taken to an area hospital. The subject was released after being treated at the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a Manhattan home early Monday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of multiple gunshots.
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge near Rose Hill is now closed until further notice. Butler County said the bridge has been deemed “unsafe to have vehicles cross over.”. The bridge is located on Prairie Creek Road between SW 160th Street and SW 170th Street in Butler County.
Lyon County deputies say a Hartford teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an accidental shooting incident. Deputy Nathan Rankin says his office was alerted by Burlington Police of an incident that apparently happened in the 1400 block of Road M, just south of Emporia and near the Neosho River. Deputies learned 16-year-old Blaine Ashton McComsey was carrying his fishing gear and a .22-caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when he was startled by an unspecified dangerous animal instead. McComsey started backing away but fell, causing the gun to discharge into his lower left leg.
Riley County Police Department has arrested 37 year old, Mahbooba Babrakzai in connection with the structure fire in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon. Following the investigation into the structure at 901/903 Thurston in Manhattan, Babrakzai was arrested for four counts of aggravated arson, substantial risk to great bodily harm. Bond has...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - December 1, 2013, two boys out skateboarding a few blocks from the Washburn University campus made a horrific discovery: a woman dead behind a strip mall in the 1300 block of SW 21st. St. The woman was Carla Avery. She was shot in the head, left...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June. Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday morning. The search warrant was served on July 8 in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terrace. The search was a part of an ongoing investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms at the scene.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department says in a release, fire crews were dispatched to 903 Thurston St., at 3:55pm on Sunday, on reports of a structure fire that displaced six people and two lizards. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the front of a...
MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report is a warning to drivers to watch out for motorcycles, after the 2017 Harley Davidson a Waverly man was riding became “lodged” in the front of a semi-tractor-trailer. On Thursday, a 39-year-old Waverly man was riding his motorcycle on Highway 50 near milepost 307 when […]
