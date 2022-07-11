Insecure attachment is significant predictor of anger expression among youth

We all have our limits, and being able to effectively communicate those limits is immensely valuable for improving our quality of life. It can be tough to say no to someone when they ask us for something, and it can even trigger unwanted feelings of guilt or fear. However, there are moments when it would be better for us to decline someone's request if it means preserving our energy and protecting our mental health. During these times, knowing how to set personal boundaries with others may come in handy. Even so, it is not always obvious what boundaries are or how to set them in our relationships.

