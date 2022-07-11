ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Insecure attachment is significant predictor of anger expression among youth

By Emily Manis
PsyPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan attachment style be a predictor of aggression? A study published in BMC Psychology suggests that fearful and dismissive attachment styles can be related to more anger, higher levels of hostility, and an increase in aggression. The quality of parenting a child receives can be profound effects on them...

www.psypost.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Recognizing the Effects of a Controlling Relationship

If you suspect your partner is controlling, look for clues in how your partner’s behavior affects you. You may be disregarding your own feelings and needs to get your partner’s approval or manage his or her moods. Trying to keep the peace in a relationship by putting up...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Are Highly Sensitive and Empathic People More Prone to Being Gaslighted?

Highly sensitive and empathic people are particularly susceptible to the psychological abuse of gaslighting. The highly sensitive do not trust themselves and their intuition when something goes wrong. Highly sensitive and empathic people may also attract narcissistic and controlling people into their lives. Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Three Most Confusing Personality Types in a Relationship

The capacity to relate well with others socially is challenged in the case of three distinct personality types. A factor that makes these three personality types difficult to engage is the resistance to taking personal accountability. It is best to be honest about what isn’t working in the relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secure Attachment#Anger Management#In Youth#Bmc Psychology#Lebanese
psychologytoday.com

Co-Dependent or Emotionally Intelligent?

Co-dependent tendencies may be emotionally intelligent qualities manipulated by a narcissist. Four emotionally intelligent capabilities may be easily manipulated by a narcissist. Knowledge of how and why these qualities are manipulated may help an emotionally intelligent individual protect his or her gift. Four tendencies, which are sometimes misinterpreted as co-dependent,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

20 Signs a Guy Is Unhappy in His Relationship

When a guy is happy in his relationship, you can easily tell because it would be obvious to everyone. Everything he does is centered on the fact that he loves his partner and would be willing to go to lengths to make his relationship work. If a guy is unhappy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
MindBodyGreen

3 Myths About "Negative" Emotions & How They Can Benefit Your Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Avoiding or burying your emotions can mess with your health. See, many experts believe emotions become stored in your body, and unless you do the necessary work to release them, they can accumulate and ultimately sabotage your well-being. And each emotion has a specific purpose—even those that make us feel uncomfortable. In fact, according to Wall Street Journal bestselling author Mollie West Duffy (and co-author of the recently published Big Feelings), a few negative emotions actually have profound benefits for your health, assuming you honor them the right way.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Attachment, Jealousy, and Excessive Reassurance Seeking

Excessive reassurance seeking in close relationships rarely works and can further damage a relationship. Closely monitoring a relationship partner contributes to a hypervigilant style that just makes people feel worse. Partners may become fatigued and pull away if you are unreasonably demanding in seeking reassurance. You can find a better...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

What Is The Ideal Age Gap For A Happy Marriage?

A young, attractive spouse won’t make you happy in the long run, according to a new study. Researchers found that the thrill of a wide age gap tends to wear off within a decade, leaving mismatched couples unprepared for marital bliss. The perfect fling might be half your age — but the perfect life partner probably is not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
psychologytoday.com

Keep Marriage Alive: How to Avoid Relational Apathy

The opposite of love is not hate, but indifference. Romantic disengagement can involve feeling indifferent toward a partner, coupled with attempts to increase emotional distance. The good news is that couples who don’t know how to effectively communicate can learn. As many couples learn the hard way, the failure...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PsyPost

Boys and girls have different expectations about friendship, and these gender differences increase during adolescence

Boys and girls want different things from their friendships, according to a study published in the Journal of Early Adolescence. The findings revealed that girls place more importance on intimacy and support from their friends, while boys place more importance on enjoyment and companionship. Notably, these gender differences were most apparent among junior high schoolers compared to elementary students.
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

Do Narcissists Have Feelings? The Other Side of The Ego

Do people with narcissism cry? Narcissists are often labeled as “the bad guy,” but it doesn’t mean that they don’t have emotions. It can be easy to think that narcissists don’t show emotion or feelings. After all, why would they display behaviors related to remorse, sadness, or empathy?
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

What Are Healthy Boundaries And How Can You Set Them In Your Relationships?

We all have our limits, and being able to effectively communicate those limits is immensely valuable for improving our quality of life. It can be tough to say no to someone when they ask us for something, and it can even trigger unwanted feelings of guilt or fear. However, there are moments when it would be better for us to decline someone's request if it means preserving our energy and protecting our mental health. During these times, knowing how to set personal boundaries with others may come in handy. Even so, it is not always obvious what boundaries are or how to set them in our relationships.
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

Can You Control Your Emotions?

Powerful emotions can feel like you’re on a runaway horse. Emotional self-regulation helps you take back the reins. Emotions are a natural and wonderful part of life. They color our world, help guide us through life, and give us insight into our inner thought processes. But what happens when...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy