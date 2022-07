Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD. As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO