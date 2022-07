A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday assaulting a Waco police officer in December 2020. Joe Clakely, 27, of Waco, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to to a second-degree felony charge of assaulting a police officer and third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle. Police said an officer was attempting to arrest Clakely in connection to a criminal mischief incident when Clakely attempted to flee in his vehicle, hitting the officer with his side mirror. The officer was not seriously injured and assisted with Clakely’s arrest on the evading arrest and assault charges.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO