Boil Water Notice issued for many Killeen roadways
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen. Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water...www.fox44news.com
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen. Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water...www.fox44news.com
So we're conserving energy to save the grid and also boiling water again. It's fun times here. 🙄
Comments / 5