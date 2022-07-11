ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Boil Water Notice issued for many Killeen roadways

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice has been issued for several roadways in Killeen. Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 5

thatdamncatgrrrr
2d ago

So we're conserving energy to save the grid and also boiling water again. It's fun times here. 🙄

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Boil water notice in effect for Levi Plant 3 service area

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to an emergency repair to the water storage tank at Levi Plant 3 which caused a reduction in pressure and/or a disruption in service, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring Levi Water Supply to inform their customers, employees and individuals that water should be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

City of Belton asking residents to align irrigation schedules

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton is asking residents to align their irrigation schedules according to odd and even address numbers to help balance early morning water demand. The City says this is something that will help residents avoid drops in water pressure during the morning...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Bell Co vehicle registration offices to close Wednesdays

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Beginning July 13, Bell County drivers looking to renew their vehicle registrations will have one less day a week to do it in person. Bell County Vehicle Registration offices will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. Employees will use the time to work...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces mandatory water restrictions

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced that mandatory water restrictions are in effect. No watering between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily. Hand watering is allowed throughout all days of the week. These mandatory restrictions come after Lake Waco’s water level...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
WacoTrib.com

Waco Fire Department to open new station in growing Ritchie Road area

The Waco Fire Department is working to get a new fire station built by 2025 at Ritchie Road and Panther Way, hopefully bringing response times to the rapidly developing area in line with the rest of town. Construction will cost about $5 million and take about 15 months once it...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Paving work to cause closures in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to continue work to realign 4th and 5th Streets as traditional T-intersections at the Interstate 35 frontage roads. To continue this work, crews plan to close 5th Street, from Clay Avenue to the southbound I-35 frontage road...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco to open cooling centers

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has opened a cooling center through the weekend to assist residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will also be provided. Through Friday, July 15:. City...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Services#Water Quality#Omega#Urban Construction#Boil Water Notice#Fox
fox44news.com

Woodway water restrictions begin this Friday

Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Woodway has joined other Central Texas area cities in announcing watering restrictions as area lake levels continue to fall. Woodway’s restrictions will go into effect this Friday morning at 12:01 a.m., and will allow customers only three watering days per week.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

Crews extinguish fire at Temple cabinet shop

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple crews quickly extinguish a fire at a commercial building. Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a structure fire in the area of Highway 36 and Barnhardt Road. Crews arrived and found smoke and flames coming from a single-story commercial structure.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Construction begins on Highway 317

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of Transportation contractor has started performing maintenance and road rehabilitation on the northbound Highway 317 bridge as it crosses over the Leon River. Rehabilitation and maintenance on the bridge includes mill and overlay operations and bridge joint work. There will...
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Waco suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt implement water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco area municipalities of Woodway and Hewitt on Tuesday announced mandatory water restrictions as the region deals with a severe drought. Last week, the City of Waco issued mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses effective July 13. A severe drought, coupled with a brutal...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Mall-to-Mall project construction continues

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews plan to install drainage near the westbound to eastbound u-turn – near Industrial Drive and Imperial Drive. To safely perform...
WACO, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Temple firefighters respond to fire at cabinet shop

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to smoke and flames coming from a cabinet shop near Highway 36 and Barnhardt Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 6:47 p.m. to the business after the fire was called in by a passerby. Temple police and EMS responded to scene as well, but no occupants were located.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Right of Way Fire in Milam County 95 percent contained

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Sunday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Right of Way Fire in Milam County is at 106.8 acres, and is 95 percent contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service originally responded Saturday to a request for assistance on the...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Lake Waco reaches fifth lowest water level ever recorded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Water levels in Lake Waco are inching towards record lows and water conservation restrictions go into effect July 13 for the City of Waco with enforcement beginning on August 1. “All this green vegetation is normally under water,” said Lake Waco Manager Mike Champagne as he...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Volunteer Fire Departments in need of resources

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – With extreme temperatures hitting our area, many people are choosing to stay indoors, but what about those who do not have the option to stay inside, such as firefighters. Jeff Wilhelm with the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department says the funding they get at volunteer...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

BOUNCE Ministry repairs homes in Waco

WACO, Texas — BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery provides opportunities for students to assist communities in their efforts to "bounce back" through long-term disaster recovery and home rehabilitation projects. Approximately 100 students across Texas and New Mexico are lending a hand in Waco to not only rebuild homes but to...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy