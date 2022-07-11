Man charged in MU hazing case pleads not guilty

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One of two men charged with hazing after a University of Missouri fraternity pledge was left disabled by alcohol poisoning pleaded not guilty Monday.

Thomas A. Shultz of Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared via video for an arraignment Monday in a Boone County courtroom on charges of hazing and evidence tampering, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of supplying a minor with alcohol.

Shultz and Ryan P. Delanty of Ballwin, Missouri, were charged in connection with an October incident that left Danny Santulli of Minnesota in a hospital with severe alcohol poisoning after a Phi Gamma Delta party. Delanty was the "pledge dad" of Danny Santulli, Santulli family lawyer David Bianchi alleged in a civil suit filed against more than 20 fraternity members.

The fraternity was disbanded and kicked off campus after the incident. The university also opened up disciplinary proceedings against 13 students.

The Santulli family alleges he was forced to drink a bottle of vodka and fraternity members didn't call an ambulance after he became unresponsive. Danny Santulli was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

And after almost nine months Bianchi said Monday morning that Santulli's condition has not changed.

"He has massive brain damage, he cannot speak he cannot communicate, he cannot walk, it's just no better than it was before," said Bianchi.

Bianchi says he's already settled with 23 defendants and he has a case going on with two additional defendants, Alex Wetzler and Samuel Ghandi.

"While it's gratifying that a few have been charged there's a long way to go and it's inexcusable, that the others have not been charged," said Bianchi.

Bianchi says Sanutlli's family had a brief conversation with the prosecutor but the family is still pushing to know whether or not additional criminal charges will be filed.

"With the passage of nine months and no additional charges having been filed ... one has to wonder will there be any additional charges and if not why not? Because under Missouri's hazing statute, there are many more fraternity members that should be charged," said Bianchi.

Missouri's current hazing statute states if a person knowingly participates in or causes a willful act directed against a prospective member that dangers physical or mental health of a student for the purpose of admission into membership, that person could be subject to a class D felony if the act creates a substantial risk to the life of the student or prospective member.

Shultz will have to appear in court again Aug. 22. He has been free on a $50,000 bond since his arrest last month.A judge ordered Shultz to give up his passport by July 21 and not to be around or drink alcohol during the hearing Monday.

The defense has requested documents from MU Student Affairs related to the case to be turned over. The documents have to be turned over by Aug 22.

Delanty made a court appearance last week. He has been free on bond since last month, as well. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 15.

Another man, Alec Wetzler, is also charged with providing alcohol to a minor. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

ABC 17 News also tried reaching out to lawyers for the defendants, but some said they didn't wish to comment and others were out of the office.

