Kristen Wheeler applies for opening on Kansas Court of Appeals

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daughter of retiring Lyon County judge Merlin Wheeler is again among the applicants for the Kansas Court of Appeals. Kristen Wheeler, an...

kvoe.com

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Kansas Supreme Court#Politics State#The Court Of Appeals
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Florida and Kentucky judges temporarily block ban on abortions because it 'violates the right to privacy': Utah, Louisiana and Texas judges also issue restraining orders after Roe v Wade overturned

Abortions in Florida and Kentucky may temporarily resume after judges barred the states from enforcing abortion bans on Thursday. Kentucky and twelve other states implemented a trigger law which would outlaw abortions in the instance of a ruling to overturn the 1973 landmark, Roe v. Wade. Kentucky Judge Mitch Perry...
KENTUCKY STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements

The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for landowners to sue for damages caused by large-scale animal confinements, saying it “wrongly decided” a 2004 case on Iowa’s right-to-farm law. In a 4-3 decision, the court concluded that its 2004 ruling on such matters, though reaffirmed in 2018, was incorrect. The majority of justices […] The post Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Vox

The Supreme Court saved a man from execution in 2020. It just took that back.

Two years ago, the Supreme Court determined that Terence Andrus, a death row inmate in Texas, received unconstitutionally ineffective legal counsel at his murder trial. On Monday, the Court effectively disregarded this decision — permitting a Texas court that openly defied the Supreme Court’s 2020 opinion to reinstate Andrus’s death sentence.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

The county that's Democrats’ best hope in Kansas

Kansas Democrats’ best hope of holding on to power this year runs through Johnson County, a historically Republican county outside Kansas City that has been trending blue in recent years. But school elections in 2021 may have shown early vulnerability for Democrats. Several conservative candidates won election to local...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Center Square

Oklahoma Ethics Commission fines PAC $65,000

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Ethics Commission fined the Republican Senatorial Committee $65,000 and ordered it to dissolve within 60 days, according to a news release from the commission on Friday. The political action committee violated state campaign laws by accepting illegal corporate campaign contributions and taking contributions to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Law & Crime

After Federal Judge Upholds Lethal Injection Protocol, Oklahoma Makes Plans to Execute One Person Nearly Every Month Through 2024

Oklahoma has resumed executions after six-year hiatus and now it has plans to conduct nearly back-to-back executions for at least the next two years. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates Friday for six inmates, bringing the total number of planned executions to 25. The Sooner State is now scheduled to execute one prisoner per month for nearly every month starting in August and continuing through December 2024.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections

A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would have weakened Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority over a key ethics commission by shifting power to Republican officials to select a majority of the members. In his ruling Monday, Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin said the measure severely “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the state’s executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.” By shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty,” he said. The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure — House Bill 334 — this year over Beshear’s veto. The new law was set to take effect Thursday but is now blocked by the judge’s decision. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said the ruling will be appealed.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt campaign tries to have it both ways on Kansas diversity and fundamental rights

Derek Schmidt’s campaign talks out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to diversity. When handling questions about fundamental rights, the presumptive Republican gubernatorial candidate’s operation says different things depending on the audience. Should women have a right to access birth control? Should LGBTQ people have a right to, well, exist? It depends! The Schmidtizens seemingly don’t want to offend moderate voters who like Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. But they also don’t want to alienate any far-right extremists. After all, there’s no worse fate in today’s GOP than being branded a RINO.
KANSAS STATE

