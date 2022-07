ALTON - Yvonne Campbell, the owner of My Just Desserts in Alton, has died from her injuries in a taxi accident in Jamaica. Campbell and her family, while on vacation in Hanover, Jamaica, were in a taxi that crashed head on with a truck Saturday, July 9. Two people involved in the accident were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters. A total of eight people, six of whom were tourists, were rushed to hospital with severe injuries. Campbell had been unresponsive since the accident. News of her death was shared Wednesday morning on...

ALTON, IL ・ 51 MINUTES AGO