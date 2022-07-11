ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Polo G's Lawyer Shames Police For Releasing Video Of Client's 2021 Arrest

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolo G's lawyer isn't happy that bodycam footage of his client's 2021 arrest found its way to the Internet recently. He's convinced that the move was "childish." In an interview TMZ posted on Sunday, July 11, attorney Bradford Cohen addressed the Miami Police Department's "heavily redacted" bodycam footage that surfaced last...

991kggi.iheart.com

Complex

Body Cam Footage Released of Polo G’s Widely Criticized 2021 Arrest in Miami

Body cam footage of Polo G’s 2021 arrest in Miami, which was widely criticized as an example of racist profiling, has been released. Per a report from TMZ on Thursday, the footage (seen above) is comprised of two parts. One sees an officer on his computer while Polo G is heard, but not seen, expressing his frustrations over the arrest while the officer is heard arguing with him.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Escaped Max-Security Hospital Is Captured in a Texas Park

Exactly two weeks after he escaped a maximum-security hospital in Vernon, Texas, police arrested 29-year-old Alexander Ervin on Sunday, ending the hunt for the man who was acquitted of killing his dad in 2013 due to insanity. Ervin’s mom, Leslie Ervin, said that he was “peacefully arrested” in Austin—about 350 miles south of Vernon—after locals spotted him in a park and, worried about heatstroke, called the police. Police said Ervin escaped on June 26 by hopping an eight-foot fence, but his mom questions that account, saying there is meant to be more extensive security at the facility, including guards. “That sounds like gross incompetence to me, that a mentally ill, dangerous man is allowed to walk out of a facility that has been tasked to protect him,” she said. Leslie said she was told her son had gone to the park in Austin as it was close to her old apartment. “He asked for new clothes when he got to the jail, and told police he had come to Austin looking for me,” she told CBS.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Man tries to stop son’s arrest by using digger to claw at police officers

A pair of police officers in Vermont were attacked by an incensed father driving a digger after attempts were made to arrest his son. Shortly after police arrived to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents tried to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.Father Wayne Tallman climbed into the excavator parked in the driveway and footage shows the arm of the vehicle lowering and clawing at the troopers on the ground.He was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with handsPolice hope family get ‘peace’ as Rikki Neave’s murderer is sentencedRussian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Florida Man Allegedly Murdered Two Relatives, Admitted He ‘Killed Them,’ Then Told Police He ‘Did Not Recall’ What Happened

A 57-year-old Florida man is behind bars for allegedly brutally murdering two family members inside of his home, assaulting a third victim, then claiming to have no recollection of the events, authorities say. Guillermo Silva was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of domestic violence second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Teens beat 72-year-old man to death with a traffic cone, Pennsylvania police say

Video footage shows teens using a traffic cone to beat a 72-year-old man who later died from his injuries, according to Pennsylvania authorities. The Philadelphia Police Department released security footage on Friday, July 8, of the homicide that took place at 2:38 a.m. on June 24. A group of seven teens “struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground” and “causing injuries to his head,” police said in an accompanying news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Rapper 320Popout Murdered in Florida

Up-and-coming Florida-based rapper 320Popout has died after he was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Jacksonville earlier in June. After the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place, the rapper's cousin, Roderick Holmes, confirmed to First Coast News that 320Popout, real name Joshua Holmes, was the victim. The rapper was 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jayland Walker: Body camera video shows Black driver shot over 60 times as police say 25-year-old fired first

Police body camera footage shows a large group of officers in Akron, Ohio, firing a storm of as many as 90 shots at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black motorist who fled a minor traffic stop on foot earlier this week. More than 60 of the bullets hit Mr Walker, according to reports of early autopsy evidence.Akron mayor Dan Horrigan said he is “beyond outraged and beyond shocked” about what happened during the traffic stop, and called on community members to stay peaceful and wait for a full investigation of the incident.“I am urging all our residents, please reserve your...
AKRON, OH

