BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though abortions are illegal in Alabama, some might be able to get one in the near future just off the Alabama Gulf Coast. A California OB-GYN is proposing a floating reproductive health clinic that would offer abortions in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast, and other southern states that have abortion bans in place.

