Monsoon in Pakistan has killed at least 150 over past month, officials say

July 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and flash flooding were seen across Pakistan on Monday, soaking the country with more storms from a monsoon that's directly responsible for at least 150 deaths.

Karachi, the busy port city in southern Pakistan, has seen some of the worst effects of the monsoon, officials said. Rains there have flooded entire neighborhoods and left many stranded.

Emergency officials in Pakistan said Monday at least 150 people have died from storm-related incidents since the monsoon began about a month ago and has set numerous rainfall records.

Dozens of the deaths were reported in and near Karachi and in Balochistan province. The monsoon led to eight dams breaking throughout the province and swept away many people, officials said.

Sardar Sarafraz, chief meteorologist for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, said more heavy rain is expected for the Karachi area starting on Thursday and continuing for days.

New Pakistani Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif offered support to the region's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi," Sharif said on Twitter. "[I have] offered to extend every possible support."

Officials said high waters are making many Karachi streets impassable. Pakistan's Navy is helping flooding victims and evacuating residents who are in danger. The military is also delivering much-needed food and fresh water to affected areas.