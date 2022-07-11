ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsoon in Pakistan has killed at least 150 over past month, officials say

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 2 days ago
July 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and flash flooding were seen across Pakistan on Monday, soaking the country with more storms from a monsoon that's directly responsible for at least 150 deaths.

Karachi, the busy port city in southern Pakistan, has seen some of the worst effects of the monsoon, officials said. Rains there have flooded entire neighborhoods and left many stranded.

Emergency officials in Pakistan said Monday at least 150 people have died from storm-related incidents since the monsoon began about a month ago and has set numerous rainfall records.

Dozens of the deaths were reported in and near Karachi and in Balochistan province. The monsoon led to eight dams breaking throughout the province and swept away many people, officials said.

Sardar Sarafraz, chief meteorologist for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, said more heavy rain is expected for the Karachi area starting on Thursday and continuing for days.

New Pakistani Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif offered support to the region's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi," Sharif said on Twitter. "[I have] offered to extend every possible support."

Officials said high waters are making many Karachi streets impassable. Pakistan's Navy is helping flooding victims and evacuating residents who are in danger. The military is also delivering much-needed food and fresh water to affected areas.

Phys.org

Heavy rains flood villages in Russia's climate-hit Far East

Heavy rainfall has flooded several villages in Yakutia, in Russia's Far East region, authorities said on Tuesday. Yakutia has been badly affected in recent summers by extreme weather—including wildfires and floods—that scientists say is linked to climate change. Such extreme weather events are expected to become even more...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Scars remain in German region year after floods

Half-destroyed bridges. Train tracks that end in the middle of nowhere. Abandoned ruins in one of the world’s richest countries. The scars of last year’s deadly floods are still starkly visible in the Ahr valley, a hilly region south of Cologne that suffered more than half the deaths recorded in the disaster across Germany and neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

At Least 16 Dead, Dozens Missing After Flash Flood in Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - At least 16 people have been killed after sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in Indian Kashmir, a government official said on Saturday. More than two dozen people have been reported missing and rescue operations are underway.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Australia floods: Kangaroo rescued from deep water

A kangaroo has been rescued from flood waters, as heavy rain hits New South Wales, Australia. Rescue workers were helping to ferry people away from flood affected areas when they came across the marsupial that was swimming through the deep water. Torrential rain has caused flooding in different parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

