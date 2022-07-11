ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Business Report - Rajapaksa to resign: What next for Sri Lanka's economy? - BBC Sounds

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Business Report - Rajapaksa...

www.bbc.co.uk

Reuters

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.
ECONOMY
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Summons Emergency Party Leaders Meeting After Street Unrest

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement...
WORLD
BBC
The Guardian

Sri Lanka’s old political order has collapsed. What happens next?

The images coming from Sri Lanka are extraordinary: protesters are wrestling on the president’s bed, cooking on his sprawling lawns and swimming in his pool. This public outrage is all aimed squarely at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose administration has left Sri Lanka begging for a cash bailout from the International Monetary Fund after defaulting on foreign debt for the first time since it became independent from British colonial rule in 1948.
WORLD
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
International Business Times

Rajapaksa Dynasty Draws To Humiliating Close In Sri Lanka

The Rajapaksa dynasty dominated Sri Lankan politics until April when street protests against fuel and food shortages began to slip out of control. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, leaving no one from the once- illustrious family in a position of power. The president vowed last month...
INDIA
AFP

Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, with protesters also demanding the prime minister quit. President Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday for the Maldives.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Sri Lanka's President, Cabinet Set To Resign, Central Bank Governor To Stay

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet will resign to make way for a unity government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men. After Saturday's sweeping protests in the wake of a debilitating economic crisis,...
ASIA
BBC

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military jet, amid mass protests over its economic crisis. The country's air force confirmed the 73-year-old flew to the Maldives with his wife and two security officials. They arrived in the capital, Male, at around 03:00 local time (22:00 GMT), BBC...
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed and Leaders Resigned, Here's What's Next

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY

