Comics

Classic Super Mario Bros. Anime Previews English Dub

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not have known it before now, but Super Mario Bros. once had an anime. Way back in the day, the team at Nintendo worked with Grouper Productions to turn its hit IP into an anime for fans to enjoy. The 1986 affair faded into deep obscurity not long after...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh: Kazuki Takahashi Autopsy Releases Cause of Death

Last week, the anime fandom was left stunned when word arrived that Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi had died. The 60-year-old was found off the shore of Okinawa after a search lasting several days. Now, reports from Japan have gone live regarding his cause of death, and Takahashi's autopsy confirms the artist drowned.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Reveals Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its next major movie, and one awesome cosplay has brought Gohan's new look in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to life! When Dragon Ball Super started to reveal new details about its latest feature film effort, one of the most exciting prospects about it was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo would be the main stars of the film this time around. Taking the leads as the only ones who could defend Earth while Goku and Vegeta are away, fans overseas have been responding well to the final project ever since it released earlier this Summer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Crowns Goku as the Universe's Strongest Warrior

Dragon Ball has never been shy when it comes to touting Goku's power. The Saiyan has been at the top of the game for decades now, and most of the time, the only person vying to take Goku's top spot is Vegeta. However, the manga changed that in its latest arc as one ambitious villain found a way to one-up both Saiyans at once. But at last, it seems Goku has reclaimed his title as the universe's strongest warrior.
COMICS
ComicBook

Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Eddie Munson's "Master of Puppets" Scene Wasn't in Original Scripts

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale brought with it a number of memorable moments, though the scene in which Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson plays an epic rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has become a fan favorite. Despite the impact the scene had, creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that any notion of such a plan wasn't in the original scripts for the series, but that it was conjured in time for the series to then retroactively include hints that would tease such an encounter. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Dolls Up Izuku and Bakugo at a Maid Cafe

My Hero Academia has some of the biggest characters in anime on its side. When it comes to its leads, Bakugo Katsuki and Izuku Midoriya are as popular as they come. The two heroes-in-training have quite the history, after all. And now, one of the manga's assistants is dolling up the pair for a Maid Cafe outing.
COMICS
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Reveals New Anime Movie On the Way

Kaguya-sama: Love is War wrapped up its third season with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it has announced that the franchise will be returning with its very first anime movie! Aka Akasaka's original manga franchise has been a huge hit ever since it first launched with not only three seasons of an anime under its belt, but a live-action feature film adaptation that had released in Japan too. With the third season reaching a potential stopping point, the franchise also announced there were already plans in place to continue the anime in some way but were being coy about what this new project would entail.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Star Reacts to Seeing Piccolo's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sees Piccolo unleash a brand new form over the course of the movie, and the voice star behind the fighter has opened up about how he reacted to seeing the Namekian's new transformation in action! Dragon Ball Super's new movie is making its way through its second month of release across Japan, and thus Toei Animation has begun to reveal a full slate of spoilery details about the biggest moments and scenes from the movie. This means those who have been working closely with it are able to reveal their thoughts as well, and it includes the movie's biggest stars too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Producer Comments for First Time on Using That Word in Finale

[SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for today's Ms. Marvel finale follow.] Today's Ms. Marvel finale brought some big surprises regarding Kamala Khan's origin story. In the Marvel Comics universe, Kamala Khan gets her powers from being an Inhuman. Most fans already knew that her powers would be changed in the television adaptation, which ties her abilities to her family bangles. But today's finale reveals that there's a very specific reason why Kamala gets powers from the bangles while no one else in her family does, and that reason is written into her genetic code. It can be summed up in one word: "mutation."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece English Dub Finally Casts Katakuri

One Piece's English Dub has some serious ground to cover when it comes to catching up with the current episodes being released in the original Japanese language release, though it seems that the Shonen franchise is making moves in this regard. With a new batch of English dubbed episodes having landed that follow the Straw Hat Pirates during the Cake Island Arc, a classic villain that spawned from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda has been cast. Katakuri might not have quite been on the same level as Big Mom, but he certainly left an impression on Luffy.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Promo All About Gohan

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has kicked off its second month running throughout theaters overseas, and it has launched a new promo all about Gohan to help celebrate! The newest Dragon Ball Super movie is now a while into its run through theaters in Japan, and Toei Animation has officially lifted the ban on all of its spoilers thus far. That means that all of the new promotional materials coming from the film from this point on will be highlighting many of the biggest and most explosive moments from the movie overall. This is especially true for the film's star at the center of it all, Gohan.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett In Disguise Figure Announced For SDCC 2022 (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place from Thursday, July 21st and runs through Sunday, July 24th. If you're a Star Wars fan that's lucky enough to attend, you'll want to head on over to the Hasbro Booth #3213 to try and stretch that luck even further. They'll be offering a limited allotment of QR codes each day to pre-order their SDCC exclusives, including this Black Series figure of Boba Fett in his nano-spray disguise from the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters comic that we are exclusively revealing here at ComicBook.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NME

‘Bayonetta 3’ finally has a release date

The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date, and it’s releasing this October. This announcement is accompanied by a brand new trailer showcasing over three minutes of in-game footage, with the game releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. The trailer gives us more of a look...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Fans Shocked By Finale Surprise

Ms. Marvel fans were shocked near the end of the finale today. A major Marvel concept made it's MCU debut and now people are trying to figure out what it all means. *Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6 ahead!* After the drama with Damage Control is cleaned up, Bruno tells Kamala Khan that he's uncovered something extraordinary about her genetics. She has a mutation that explains why she was able to use the bangle. Now, some might say that this doesn't count as the official introduction of Mutants into the MCU. (After all, Professor X, a variant, made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.) The show even did it's best to lampshade this development with a little bit of the X-Men theme song in there as well. You can check out some of the best posts from fans down below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney World Set to Remove Iconic Billboard From Park

An iconic billboard that almost all visitors to Walt Disney World pass by during their visit to the resort will be removed in the coming days. The animated 3D Tower of Terror billboard on World Drive is set to be demolished and replaced with landscaping. Construction crews are already on site and preparing to knock down the large advertisement, which has stood for decades. Disney has given no reason for the demolition, but the billboard was frequently in need of repairs to keep the moving elevator, which drops from the top of the billboard to the bottom, in working function. The billboard was just repaired in 2021 after a period where the elevator had stopped moving entirely.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Bleach Creator Details Involvement With New Anime's Production

Bleach is gearing up for its full comeback to anime later this Fall, and the original creator behind the series has opened up about how involved he is with the new anime's production! Bleach's original anime run was cut short before it could adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga, and thus seeing the Thousand-Year Blood War in its full form has been something fans have been asking to see ever since. With the anime's new production kicking into high gear with its intended launch this Fall. the creator has begun talking to fans about what to expect from its new release.
COMICS

