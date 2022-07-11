Classic Super Mario Bros. Anime Previews English Dub

Ms. Marvel fans were shocked near the end of the finale today. A major Marvel concept made it's MCU debut and now people are trying to figure out what it all means. *Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6 ahead!* After the drama with Damage Control is cleaned up, Bruno tells Kamala Khan that he's uncovered something extraordinary about her genetics. She has a mutation that explains why she was able to use the bangle. Now, some might say that this doesn't count as the official introduction of Mutants into the MCU. (After all, Professor X, a variant, made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.) The show even did it's best to lampshade this development with a little bit of the X-Men theme song in there as well. You can check out some of the best posts from fans down below.

