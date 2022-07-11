ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert & you’re probably mowing your lawn too much – my ‘one-third rule’ will fix that

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeGJZ_0gbf7XeK00

YOU don't need to wake up early in the morning and mow your lawn every weekend this summer.

In fact, garden experts said, you should forgo a mowing schedule for this genius rule that makes yard maintenance so much easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDzHR_0gbf7XeK00
Mowing the lawn too often can do damage to the grass, garden experts warn Credit: Getty

Even though waking up early to mow is standard practice for many American households during the summer months, the garden experts at Bob Vila warn it can do more harm than good.

"If you’re tired of the grind and wonder why you mow so regularly, you are in luck," the experts wrote.

"Choosing the right time to skip mowing can do the lawn quite a bit of good."

To make sure you do it right, follow the "one-third rule."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwYz5_0gbf7XeK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Stj3o_0gbf7XeK00

The rule itself is fairly self-explanatory: when you mow your lawn, never reduce its height by more than one-third.

If cut more than one-third of the grass blades' length, you risk reducing root growth and leaving your lawn sparse.

The experts at Bob Vila recommend raising the mower blade from two inches to three inches to extend the time between mowings.

"Following the one-third rule, the grass can now add 1.33 inches of growth before you have to cut it," the pros explained.

That means you'll be mowing less, as taller grass needs to regain more growth between cuts, and it will reach its "full" height at a slower rate.

"During hot, dry weather grass might hardly grow at all," the experts added. "If so, you might be able to skip mowing for two or three weeks."

You may be surprised, once you begin going a longer time between mowings, to see other plants in your garden or around your lawn flourish.

That's because taller grass does more than just make your life easier. It also attracts pollinators, including bees and butterflies, and that can have a positive impact on your flowers.

"Simply mowing every two weeks instead of weekly has proven to boost pollinator species diversity, as well as abundance, in pesticide-free lawns," the experts said.

You'll want to make a few other tweaks to your lawn maintenance schedule once you ease back on the mowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnxBi_0gbf7XeK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111Udk_0gbf7XeK00

If you use fertilizer, you may want to use less of it, or use it less frequently, to avoid overuse. The same thing goes for irrigation.

Don't overwater your new, taller grass, or you risk creating a swampy marshland. Instead, water your lawn only once a week, the experts said, and less than that if you live in a rainy climage.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

10 Signs You’re Overwatering Your Plants

The only plant I’m sure I’ve never overwatered is a water lily I grew in a tub of water. Aquatic plants are adapted to having their roots in water, but most other plants, both indoors and outdoors, may languish or die when overwatered. Signs You’re Overwatering Houseplants and...
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Vila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#The Lawn#Bees#Pesticide#American
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Should Be Having At Night Because It Leads To Morning Bloat

Experiencing bloating or indigestion is never fun, and oftentimes, we’ll seek comfort foods or drinks to feel better while suffering from this. Some drinks are better than others, and we checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about one beverage type experts suggest skipping if you don’t want to experience bloating in the morning. Read on for tips and suggestions from Blair Persyn, MS, RDN, LDN, CNSC, registered dietitian and owner of Bites With Blair, LLC, and Blanca Garcia, RDN, registered dietitian, nutritionist, and nutrition specialist of Healthcanal.
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
590K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy