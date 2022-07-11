ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska to launch NIL fan club in August

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The University of Nebraska will be launching a new online fan club that will allow players to earn money off of their Name, Image, and Likeness. The Big Red Fan Club will allow athletes and fans to come together and celebrate Husker football. By purchasing a Fan Pass you will directly support each and every one of the Nebraska football players involved.

The 2022 Fan Pass will grant you access to:

  • Meet & Greet Events with Nebraska Football Players
  • Tailgates
  • Autograph Signings
  • Player-Generated Content
  • Auction for Private Player Appearances
  • Giveaways & Raffles

It was in April that Nebraska announced the launch of N100 . That program is a partnership with Athlete Branding & Marketing LLC that will allow companies and individuals to support Husker athletes directly. In addition, that support will give those companies and individuals various levels of access to that athlete. Nebraska has been partnered with ABM since August of 2021. Since the company’s partnership with the University began, more than 90 Husker athletes in five different sports have received a combined $850,000 in payments.

