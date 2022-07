Johnny Ray Baty, 67, of Newport departed this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born May 26, 1955, to Rufus Ray and Juanita Lucille (West) Baty. Johnny attended Newport Pentecostal Church. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them; he especially enjoyed family gatherings during the holidays. He loved fishing and was well known for catching flathead on the Black and Cache Rivers. He was also quite the hunter and enjoyed hunting all kinds of game. He had a kind heart and was always trying to help people, he volunteered at the food bank when his health allowed.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO