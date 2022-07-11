ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again

By KALB Digital Team
kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former longtime Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, has announced that he will run again for mayor. The announcement was made Monday morning as a series of campaign signs started to pop up overnight along Jackson Street, Versailles Boulevard, and nearby areas. Roy confirmed the the campaign run to...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 10

