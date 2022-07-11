Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again

WINN, Elbert Theodore Elbert Theodore Winn was born in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana on September 13, 1932 to the late Carrie Sanders Merrick. Growing up in New Orleans, he attended Albert Wicker Elementary School and Joseph S. Clark Senior High School. He graduated from Dillard University in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Physical Education. In his early career, Elbert traveled between the Midwest, Great Lakes, and New Orleans with athletics and the YMCA. He later transitioned to government agencies working for the Social Security Administration and Housing and Urban Development. Elbert later leveraged his real estate experience to launch Winn and Winn Enterprises. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Dallas Alumni Chapter and had been a volunteer with the YMCA, Greenhill School Parent Association and Booster Club. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Aldonia Chapital Belton. He is survived by his children, Valaida B. Winn, Donna-Marie Winn (Cedric Taylor), Elbert Ikoyi Winn; his bonus son, Theron Borders (Krista); and his former wives, Joan Tarpley Winn and Rosalind Borders Winn. Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Yancy Merrick, Jr. (Ursula), Willietta Merrick Gilbert (Roland), Jackie Merrick (Louise), Dennis Merrick, and Delaney Merrick Smith (Joseph). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends, longtime neighbors, The Richardson Family, and a dedicated caregiver, Everine Simpson. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church, 11881 Schroeder Rd., Dallas, TX 75243. Private interment to follow. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, anyone attending the service must wear a face mask and is strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Arrangements entrusted to Black and Clark Funeral Home 2517 E. Illinois Ave., Dallas, TX 75216.

