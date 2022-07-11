Business Ins & Outs: Pressed; Laveda Lash & Brow

Dollar Tree is coming to 2321 University Blvd W in Wheaton, the former site of CVS (next to Max’s). CVS closed this location back in December 2019. No opening date has been announced for the store, but signage was just installed this week. Dollar Tree has undergone several big changes over the past year. In January, the company raised the price of all items in its stores from $1 to $1.25. At the time, Dollar Tree said the higher prices were not a result of inflation, but rather to allow the company to offer a wider range of merchandise. In April the chain added “Dollar Tree Plus” sections to area stores, with items priced $3 and $5. The higher priced items include cookware, headphones, chargers, and t-shirts (Baby Yoda, Lilo & Stich, etc.) similar to those found at FiveBelow.

