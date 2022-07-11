ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Business Ins & Outs: Pressed; Laveda Lash & Brow

By Robert Devaney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shiny juice joint at 1300 Wisconsin Ave. NW in the former space of the Papyrus card store opened July 8 to lines waiting out the door. Store manager Evan Hrycyk, who ran Pressed stores in Orange County, California, says the new spot is his company’s 116th store and that he...

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.
SEATTLE, WA
themunchonline.com

1925 16th Street, NW #102

Have Breakfast at Tiffany's! Cozy Studio at The Tiffany! Great Dupont Location on 16th near U Street! Centrally located - You can have breakfast at Tiffany's every morning in this cozy unfurnished studio. Great location, On the main level in a beautiful historic building. The unit has a cooktop and a small refrigerator. Bathroom with vanity, shower/tub. . Washer and Dryer in the lower level of the building along with extra storage space. Window A/C unit. The unit faces 16th street NW. a block from the U Street Corridor and a short walk to 14th Street Restaurants. Close to 2 Metro Stations U street/Cardoza (Green & Yellow) and Dupont Circle (Red). Street Parking.
STREET, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Pool and Billiard Halls in Washington DC: Play Pool, Meet New People

Playing pool is a perfect pastime to blow off some steam after a stressful day at work. Here are the best pool halls in Washington DC in our opinion. Founded in 1993, DC’s favorite neighborhood basement bar offers pool tables and shuffleboard, as well as arcade games and board games like Battleship, Big Buck Hunter Pro, chess, darts, Golden Tee, vintage multi cade — Pac Man, Galaga, and Astroids –, Trivial Pursuit, Yahtzee, and many more. You can bring in your own food and order your drink off their draft menu.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

2100 Channing Street NE

Newly Renovated 3 bdrm/1bath near Ivy City - Large 3BR apartment that was newly renovated and ready for immediate occupancy. Controlled Access Building with on-site laundry facilities. Professionally Managed. Property is ideally located off of New York Ave and Route 50 with easy access to all points in the city, conveniently situated near new retail shopping at Ivy City with new shopping, restaurants and recreational activities.
WASHINGTON, DC
fsrmagazine.com

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard Names Angela Rose Executive Chef

AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard announced the appointment of new Executive Chef Angela Rose. Chef Rose will lead Smoke & Mirrors, the luxurious rooftop bar boasting city views, the AC Lounge, the first-floor bar serving craft cocktails and Spanish-inspired tapas, and the AC Kitchen, where guests can enjoy European-inspired breakfast.
SEATTLE, WA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Buy Local Challenge 15th Anniversary Invites Consumers to Celebrate and Shop Maryland’s Farms and Producers

2022 marks the 15th Anniversary of The Buy Local Challenge, a statewide initiative created by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), promoted in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, which encourages all Marylanders to pledge their support for local farms and producers by choosing to buy and enjoy Maryland grown and produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week (July 22 through July 31, 2022).
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Dollar Tree Coming to Wheaton

Dollar Tree is coming to 2321 University Blvd W in Wheaton, the former site of CVS (next to Max’s). CVS closed this location back in December 2019. No opening date has been announced for the store, but signage was just installed this week. Dollar Tree has undergone several big changes over the past year. In January, the company raised the price of all items in its stores from $1 to $1.25. At the time, Dollar Tree said the higher prices were not a result of inflation, but rather to allow the company to offer a wider range of merchandise. In April the chain added “Dollar Tree Plus” sections to area stores, with items priced $3 and $5. The higher priced items include cookware, headphones, chargers, and t-shirts (Baby Yoda, Lilo & Stich, etc.) similar to those found at FiveBelow.
WHEATON, MD
WUSA9

DC Restaurant Week returns in August

WASHINGTON — DMV diners looking to experience fine dining on a budget, mark your calendars now. The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) just announced the dates for Summer Restaurant Week along with a slate of participating restaurants. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 per...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Carnival at Montgomery Mall Now Through July 17

The Jolly Shows Carnival will be at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda) from July 12-17. There will be over 30 attractions, including carnival rides, games, and food wagons. According to their website, “We are a new generation of carnival operators who strive to be more progressive and professional. We realize that we must produce a premium product for our customer’s hard earned money. We won’t forget our proud traditions, but we are committed to overcoming the stigmas which have hindered our industry for far too long.” Tickets can be purchased here.
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

D.C. Rolls Back Blanket Ban On Non-Compete Clauses, Focuses On Income Level

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to ban non-compete clauses for employees whose total compensation is less than $150,000 a year. The bill heading to the mayor’s desk for review is the second time in under two years that lawmakers sought to restrict non-competes, or clauses in employment contracts that prevent employees from working at a competitor or operating their own business during or after their current position. Depending on who you ask, the bill is either described as a watered-down version of the previous ban or a compromise.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Tri Pointe Homes Aims to Make a Statement with Brookland Grove Community

New-to-D.C. award-winning home builder unveils first neighborhood: Brookland Grove. The “new kid on the block” actually is building the block. Tri Pointe Homes, one of the fastest-growing premium homebuilders in the country, is unveiling its first Washington, D.C., community of three- and four-level townhomes that are intended to make a great first impression — for the homes as well as the builder — in the vibrant Brookland neighborhood, just blocks from the Brookland/CUA Metro Station.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Crumbl Cookies to open another location in Fairfax County

Another Fairfax County location for Crumbl Cookies is baking in the oven. Crumbl Cookies is opening at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in the third quarter of this year, which runs through Sept. 30, according to a company spokesperson. The shop will be located at 13075 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, according...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
georgetowner.com

Kids Korner: Georgetown Summers

Rose Park Farmers Market: Every week I ask to go. I like the cherry pie filling (we made a few pies), fudge brownies, homemade popsicles, fresh bread (my dad and I like the Sourdough), samosas, salmon, and I love the water sprayer plus seeing friends, including some of the farmers’ kids, and going to the playground. I’m hoping to have a stand at the Market someday – lemonade, banana bread, gazpacho… all cold stuff.  
GEORGETOWN, SC
mocoshow.com

Rumi Life Coming to Wheaton Mall

Rumi Life is coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. There are Rumi locations in Hanover and Townson, MD, as well as Florida, New Jersey, and New York. No opening date for the Wheaton location has been announced.
WHEATON, MD
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to Washington DC

For an exciting journey across America that takes in historic landmarks, scenic nature walks, vibrant art scenes and passes through some of the best cities it has to offer, the epic road trip from Atlanta to Washington DC is a real adventure that's sure to be memorable. The 630-mile road...
WASHINGTON, DC
KJR 95.7 The Jet

'One-In-A-Million': Helicopter Falls On Washington Teen... And He Survives

A Washington teenager is lucky to be alive after a helicopter fell on top of him last week, according to KING 5. Reporters say 19-year-old Logan Schneider was riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard, which is 12 miles north of Wenatchee, before the unthinkable happened. A helicopter came barreling down from the sky, colliding with power lines and landing on top of Schneider.
WENATCHEE, WA

