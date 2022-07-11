Criminal mischief arrest in Red Oak

Update: Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says Bob Shamblen was located at 6:43 pm. His family has been notified and he is receiving medical care at this time. (Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen, who was reported missing today (Monday) by his wife. Robert has Alzheimer’s and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone stating “he was stuck in the woods”. Robert is described as a white male, 5’7”, 200 lbs, grey balding hair and eye glasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans. He was last seen on Sunday when he went to bed and was gone by 9:00 this (Monday) morning. It is unknown exactly when he left.

