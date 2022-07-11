Criminal mischief arrest in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- A suspect is charged in connection with a burglary investigation in Red Oak. Red Oak Police say 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory of Red Oak was arrested early Monday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary, a class D felony. Gregory's arrest stems from an investigation which began after officers were sent to 1402 Eastern for a reported burglary. Police say someone entered the residence in the early afternoon hours and removed items. Upon further investigation, officers located some of the missing items at the Oak Creek Apartments.
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. Red Oak Police say 30-year-old Dylan James Hambright was arrested for driving while a license is denied for revoked on the prevous charge of OWI--a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Broadway at around 5:40 a.m. An investigation determined Hambright's license was revoked through Iowa.
(Red Oak) Three people have been arrested in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department responded to a burglary at 1402 Eastern. Sometime in the early afternoon on Monday someone entered the residence and removed items from the house. Upon investigation, officers located some of the missing items at Oak Creek Apartments and arrested 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory, of Red Oak. Gregory is charged with 3rd Degree Burglary (Class D Felony). Gregory’s bond was set at $5,000.
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak suspect faces drug charges following her arrest late Monday evening. Red Oak Police say 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers was arrested for unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Eilers' arrest took place in the 2400 block of North 8th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Eilers is...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A wanted federal fugitive was taken into custody by the Council Bluffs Police Department on Monday night. Keven Spanel, 59, ran from law enforcement Wednesday after being released on medical furlough by a federal judge. According to U.S. Marshal's office, Council Bluffs police were responding...
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges in connection with a domestic incident late Sunday evening. Red Oak Police say 37-year-old Aaron Lucus Allen was arrested for stalking, 1st offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, a simple misdemeanor, and 3rd degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place on North 2nd Street at around 8:10 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of vandalizing the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge had his charges dropped in Douglas County, but he was still convicted for similar charges in Pottawattamie County. According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, charges against an alleged Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandal were dropped...
(Creston) Creston Police apprehended a Creston man on a Union County Warrant on drug possession charges. Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash on Monday afternoon on the warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 1st offense. Officers transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until the Judge could see him.
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
Update: Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says Bob Shamblen was located at 6:43 pm. His family has been notified and he is receiving medical care at this time. (Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen, who was reported missing today (Monday) by his wife. Robert has Alzheimer’s and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone stating “he was stuck in the woods”. Robert is described as a white male, 5’7”, 200 lbs, grey balding hair and eye glasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans. He was last seen on Sunday when he went to bed and was gone by 9:00 this (Monday) morning. It is unknown exactly when he left.
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a weekend arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Zackary William Gray was arrested late Sunday evening for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The arrest took place on Nuckolls Street at around 8:20 p.m. Gray was released from...
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 52-year-old Brian Keith Hale of Red Oak for Operating While Intoxicated, 1st offense. Officers transported Hale to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and held him on a $1,000 bond.
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant Monday. The Glenwood Police Department says 27-year-old Zachary Digilio of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Cuming County warrant in Nebraska for failure to appear. Digilio was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond.
OMAHA, Neb. — Last week, we brought you the story ofa family whose car was set on fire in the hours after Fourth of July celebrations ended. Over the weekend, two more families in that neighborhood were victims of eerily similar crimes. Gina Ripa’s security camera footage shows a...
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 29-year-old James Michael Cruz was arrested around 11:00 p.m. on two Page County warrants for failure to appear on charges of 4th degree criminal mischief and driving while revoked. Authorities say Cruz also had an active Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation.
(Red Oak) A man was critically injured in a hit and run accident in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation. On Sunday at around 11:15 p.m., 57-year-old Pablo Rivera of Red Oak was riding a bicycle southbound at the intersection on N 8th Street and E Corning Street when a vehicle, traveling eastbound on Corning Street, struck the male and left the scene, leaving the man critically injured.
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs fire officials are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. The fire happened near 35th and Seventh avenues around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor said he heard someone yell "fire," smelled something burning and ran outside to help. He...
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska DOT is reporting a crash on I-80 eastbound near the 60th Street exit. Motorists are advised to slow down and use right lanes. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your...
Comments / 0