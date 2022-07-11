ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Recalled for doubleheader

Zerpa was called up from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday. Zerpa will serve as...

Yardbarker

Tigers vs. Royals Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Monday, July 11 (Fade Detroit with Michael Pineda on the Mound)

Tigers: +1.5 (-175) Total 9 (Over -115/Under -105) There was a time, a time before a certain pine tar incident, where I would have bet the Tigers all day long if Michael Pineda was pitching. But, just like fresh snow, the careers of starting pitchers are fleeting. A guy can go from a breakout superstar to the third starter for the Detroit Tigers in short order.
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Serves as DH

Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics. Calhoun got the start at DH in the Rangers' first game after Mitch Garver (forearm) underwent surgery. Garver, who was added to the 60-day injured list, will miss the rest of the season, which opens up DH for a rotation of players, including Calhoun and fellow lefty hitter Brad Miller.
Royals' MJ Melendez: Two extra-base hits in loss

Melendez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. Melendez hit a leadoff triple in the first inning and scored on an Andrew Benintendi single. In the ninth, Melendez added a out-out double, but he was left on base. The catcher is 8-for-33 (.242) with three homers in his last nine games. With Whit Merrifield (toe) and Michael Taylor (shoulder) out of action, Melendez has gotten some looks as the leadoff hitter. He's slashing .221/.314/.413 with nine homers, two triples, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored in 60 contests, so he'd likely need to show more with the bat to remain in that role long-term.
Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Racks up three hits in loss

Alcantara went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 13-0 loss to the Giants. The Diamondbacks weren't able to string many hits together, but Alcantara was a bright spot in a brutal loss. He's gone 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in six games since rejoining Arizona off waivers from San Diego earlier in July. The infielder is slashing .200/.219/.310 with two homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 107 plate appearances. He's seen an uptick in playing time at second base, but that may be short-lived once Ketel Marte is able to play the field again.
Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
MJ Melendez moving to Kansas City bench Monday in Game 1

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Michael Pineda and the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. The Royals are giving Melendez a routine breather for the early, but look for him to return for the second contest. Cam Gallagher is starting at catcher in Game 1 while Michael Taylor serves as the designated hitter and leadoff batter.
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Provides two RBI in nightcap

O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with two RBI in a 7-3 win over the Tigers in the second game of Monday's doubleheader. O'Hearn went 0-for-2 in the matinee game, but he was able to supply some offense in the nightcap. The 28-year-old had gone 0-for-9 across his previous seven games before starting both of Monday's contests in right field. With Whit Merrifield (toe) out, O'Hearn could be in contention for a little more playing time in right field, though Edward Olivares and Kyle Isbel are most likely to play there. O'Hearn has slashed .182/.225/.242 with a home run, nine RBI and four runs scored through 71 plate appearances, so he's still little more than a depth player.
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
