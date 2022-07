Fancy Pants Chocolates, which set up shop in Brainerd in 2002, celebrated 20 years of business on Saturday, and the first 20 customers received a free box of chocolate. Baking chocolate was just a hobby for Nancy Williams until friends realized how good it was and asked her, “how come you haven’t started a business?” So with a little research, she went all in, and Williams has been at it for 20 years now.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO