O'fallon, IL

Road closure on Highway 50 in O’Fallon will stall traffic. Here’s what you should know

By Ahmad Lathan
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

West Highway 50 between Cambridge Boulevard and Walnut Street in O’Fallon will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday, July 12.

This will last through approximately Tuesday, July 26, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is so Stutz Excavating out of Alton can replace existing storm sewer culverts underneath the highway with a new concrete culvert.

IDOT encourages drivers to use the marked detour on Lincoln Avenue and Third Street. Those driving on the highway should be aware of workers, changes in signs and conditions, follow posted speed limits and refrain from using mobile devices. Drivers can expect delays in traffic through the area.

People can find more updates on IDOT District 8 on their Twitter at @ IDOTDistrict8 or GettingAroundIllinois.com .

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

