Road closure on Highway 50 in O’Fallon will stall traffic. Here’s what you should know

West Highway 50 between Cambridge Boulevard and Walnut Street in O’Fallon will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday, July 12.

This will last through approximately Tuesday, July 26, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is so Stutz Excavating out of Alton can replace existing storm sewer culverts underneath the highway with a new concrete culvert.

IDOT encourages drivers to use the marked detour on Lincoln Avenue and Third Street. Those driving on the highway should be aware of workers, changes in signs and conditions, follow posted speed limits and refrain from using mobile devices. Drivers can expect delays in traffic through the area.

People can find more updates on IDOT District 8 on their Twitter at @ IDOTDistrict8 or GettingAroundIllinois.com .