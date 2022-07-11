ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Activated from IL, starting Game 2

 2 days ago

Lynch (finger) was activated from the 15-day injured list and is expected to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader...

