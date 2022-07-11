Royals' Daniel Lynch: Activated from IL, starting Game 2

Melendez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. Melendez hit a leadoff triple in the first inning and scored on an Andrew Benintendi single. In the ninth, Melendez added a out-out double, but he was left on base. The catcher is 8-for-33 (.242) with three homers in his last nine games. With Whit Merrifield (toe) and Michael Taylor (shoulder) out of action, Melendez has gotten some looks as the leadoff hitter. He's slashing .221/.314/.413 with nine homers, two triples, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored in 60 contests, so he'd likely need to show more with the bat to remain in that role long-term.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO