Texas State

HOA sues couple over feeding the ducks in Texas. Lawsuit is seeking up to $250,000

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago
Ducks that live in a common area of a Texas homeowners association. The HOA is suing a couple, saying the wife keeps feeding the ducks even though “such activity is prohibited.” Google Maps/Screengrab

When Kathleen Rowe’s only child died about 10 years ago, she found comfort by feeding ducks.

That source of solace has now gotten her and her husband, George Rowe, sued in the state of Texas.

Their homeowners association is suing for up to $250,000 — and potentially the foreclosure of their home in Cypress to cover any court-ordered fines. The HOA also requests the court order the Rowes to stop feeding wildlife within the community.

In a lawsuit filed in Harris County on June 9, the Lakeland Village Community Association argues the Rowes violate HOA rules by “continually and habitually feeding wildlife in the Community and within the Common area.”

“Specifically,” the lawsuit continues, “defendant, Kathleen A Rowe repeatedly feeds ducks on the common area despite being informed that such activity is prohibited — and despite agreeing to cease such activity.”

The HOA’s legal team cites community rules, which state the following are prohibited:

  • Activities that emit foul odors or disturbing noise that may “disturb the peace”
  • Hobbies that cause unclean conditions
  • “Noxious or offensive activity” that causes embarrassment or annoyance
  • Activities that disturb wildlife and vegetation

“Lakeland Village Community Association’s lawsuit against Ms. Rowe is the silliest lawsuit I have ever seen,” attorney Richard Weaver said in emailed comments to McClatchy News. “The HOA sued my client for up to $250,000 for feeding ducks, but there is nothing in the community rules that would prohibit a person from feeding ducks.

“The HOA’s lawsuit essentially claims that feeding ducks is either ‘noxious or offensive,’” he continued. “This is incredible.”

Lakeland Village Community Association’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Kathleen Rowe, 65, told the Houston Chronicle she and her husband have decided to sell their home. Records show their home was listed July 5 for $455,000, but it has since seen a $15,000 price cut.

“We didn’t have the $250,000, so we have to be prepared in case that’s what it’s going to cost,” she told the newspaper.

But the Rowes’ attorney does not believe they will be held responsible for any amount to the HOA.

“In this case, my clients are not in violation of any HOA rules and they are not responsible for fines associated with feeding ducks,” he said. “Therefore, foreclosure would be improper.”

In court records filed July 5, Weaver said the Rowes deny “each and every” allegation in the lawsuit. He requested the court dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice and award the Rowes related damages and fees.

Comments / 10

Steven Gaskins
1d ago

HOAs are usually over bearing and new legislation should be made minimizing their rules. I understand kept yards, junk and home appearance but some rules are over the top.

Reply(1)
18
Trey Lopez
1d ago

Depends on the HOA you have to live under but this is clearly an over reach. However I’d rather just remove myself from the equation and not live under an HOA anyways but that’s just me.

Reply
5
SA Ander
1d ago

want to be a juror on that trial....hoa would lose..

Reply
19
KHOU

Gov. Abbott calls for release of video from Robb Elementary

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined KVUE live at 5 p.m. to discuss the latest headlines around Texas, including the Texas power grid, border policies and controversy regarding the release of hallway video from the Uvalde school shooting incident. Here is an edited transcript of...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX
