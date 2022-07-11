ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pierce; Polk; St. Croix AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Cass, Pine, South Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Cass; Pine; South Cass PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of patchy dense fog are being observed this morning reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Fog is expected to erode later this morning. Commuters should allow extra space between themselves and other vehicles and travel with low beam headlights on.
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lee, southeastern St. Francis, southern Crittenden, northwestern DeSoto, northeastern Tunica and southwestern Shelby Counties through 700 AM CDT At 632 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Edmondson to near Hughes. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southaven, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Marion, Hughes, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Walls, Edmondson, Horseshoe Lake, Anthonyville, Lake Cormorant, Southwest Memphis, Simsboro, Whitehaven, Midtown Memphis, Pinckney, Lynchburg, Downtown Memphis and Robinsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Washburn PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of patchy dense fog are being observed this morning reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Fog is expected to erode later this morning. Commuters should allow extra space between themselves and other vehicles and travel with low beam headlights on.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, Deltana and Tanana Flats and Eastern Alaska Range. This includes the cities of Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Black Rapids, Donnelly Dome, Trims Dot Camp. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Small streams crossing the Richardson Highway from Trims Camp north to Delta Junction could flood. Jarvis Creek could also flood. Streams crossing the Alaska Highway close to Delta Junction could run very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms has occurred this morning from Fort Greely south to Black Rapids. Over 3/4 inch of rain has fallen in the past several hours. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ALASKA STATE

