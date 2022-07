(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO