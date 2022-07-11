ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Sea Turtle Inc releases hatchlings, over 1000 spectators

By Alejandra Yanez
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,200 people witnessed the release of baby turtle hatchlings this morning.

At 6:45 a.m. Sea Turtle, Inc. released Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings into South Padre Island waters.

Due to a high number of nest laid in the same week, the organization was able to have a spontanious releasing.

The public release took place at Cameron County Access Four.

After releasing the turtles, many traveled back to the Sea Turtle Inc. to celebrate Hang Ten’s birthday.

The kemp’s ridley sea turtle turned 13 today. She is officially a teen!

(Source: Sea Turtle Inc.)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

