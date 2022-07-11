ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Walmart worker ‘violently’ pushed carts into woman, causing brain injury, lawsuit says

By Julia Marnin
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Walmart worker is accused of “violently” pushing a shopper to the ground with a slew of shopping carts — causing the woman permanent internal injuries, including to the brain, according to a lawsuit filed against the retail giant. Beverly Robinson said in a complaint that...

www.centredaily.com

