Donaldsonville, LA

Walmart worker ‘violently’ pushed carts into woman, causing brain injury, lawsuit says

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf3ts_0gbf2O8400
In this stock photo taken Dec. 15, 2010, shopping carts are shown inside a Walmart store in Alexandria, Virginia. Anonymous AP

A Walmart worker is accused of “violently” pushing a shopper to the ground with a slew of shopping carts — causing the woman permanent internal injuries, including to the brain, according to a lawsuit filed against the retail giant.

Beverly Robinson said in a complaint that Walmart’s “negligence” is solely to blame for the alleged July 2021 incident that gave her mental distress and physical injuries throughout her body in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

Now the woman, of Jefferson Parish, is seeking over $75,000 in damages after she said the encounter with the Walmart worker put her out of work and resulted in hospitalization and treatment for bruises, contusions and more, according to the lawsuit filed on July 7.

She accuses the employee, through Walmart’s fault, of “failing to see what should have been seen” and recklessly “operating shopping carts,” the complaint states.

Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove told McClatchy News in a statement that “we want our customers to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.”

“We will respond in Court as appropriate after we are served with the complaint.”

Robinson shopped around the Donaldsonville Walmart and placed several items into a cart on July 9, 2021, according to the lawsuit.

As she grasped the cart’s handles, she said she was “suddenly and violently” shoved down “by the force of several grocery carts being pushed into her from the opposite side, by a Walmart employee,” the complaint states.

Walmart is accused of breaching its own duty by failing to protect customers from “the risk of foreseeable harm,” according to the filing.

Robinson said she is still receiving medical treatment and will continue to rack up expenses, at the time of the lawsuit’s filing, after she suffered abrasions, strains, sprains, injuries to her nervous system, permanent headaches and more from the Walmart trip.

Other damages specified in the lawsuit include “mental anguish, emotional upset and distress and other psychological sequelae, loss of enjoyment of life, rehabilitation and support care.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana and assigned to Judge Barry W. Ashe.

Donaldsonville is roughly 35 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
12K+
Followers
900
Post
2M+
Views
