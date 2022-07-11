Gas Prices Fall In NYS, Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the country and locally people will continue to see relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall, according to AAA. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was listed at $4.68, according to AAA. This is a 13-cent decrease from last week. This time last year, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $3.14.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO