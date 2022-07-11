ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gas Prices Fall In NYS, Buffalo

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Right now in Buffalo.. the average...

www.wgrz.com

2 On Your Side

AAA: Gas prices continue to fall across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across the country and locally people will continue to see relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall, according to AAA. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was listed at $4.68, according to AAA. This is a 13-cent decrease from last week. This time last year, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $3.14.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Canal Fest road closures in Tonawanda announced

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, a number of roads in Tonawanda will be closed in order to accommodate Canal Fest. These closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through the end of Canal Fest:. Main Street from Adam to Niagara streets. Niagara Street from Seymour to Main...
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Aquarium offering discounted admission on Saturday for '716 Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "716 Day" is almost here and to celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo and the Aquarium of Niagara both announced special discounts. In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16 on Saturday, July 16. The zoo will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For anyone who wants to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online here.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Lunch Spots You Need To Try

For the first time in a couple of years, offices in Buffalo actually have (gasp!) people in them. People have been steadily transitioning from working from home to mingling with co-workers again. This development has led to the celebratory return of one of the best sentences you could ever hear between 9 and 5…
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: New York Chips

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Originally a dairy farm located in Wyoming County, the Marquart brothers, Ed and Tom, decided to take over the family business in the 1960s. Rather than continuing to milk cows, though, they started planting some potatoes instead. “Any young farmer who grows potatoes, in their...
wutv29.com

Vendors overcome supply shortages for 39th Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Whether spicy or sweet, there’s something for everyone at Taste of Buffalo. On Saturday and Sunday, crowds swarmed Delaware Avenue between City Hall and Chippewa Street for the festival’s 39th celebration. “The line’s been long like this all day for the past two days,”...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

New trash skimmer installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some new NOAA-funded technology is helping the local waterways get cleaner. NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thanks to them, Buffalo Harbor State Park has a new, aquatic trash skimmer. It’s called a Seabin. Congressman Brian Higgins says “This is a demonstration...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

E. North St. shooting victim taken to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.
BUFFALO, NY

